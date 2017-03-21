Uniqsis announces substantial growth in flow chemistry market over last year

March 21, 2017 at 4:27 AM

Uniqsis Ltd., specialists in flow chemistry, has announced a 50% growth in sales and a significant increase in trading profit for their business year ending 31st January 2017.

During the year – Uniqsis achieved strongest growth in North America and Europe with a notable increase in sales of its high performance FlowSyn integrated continuous flow reactor systems for pharmaceutical, nanomaterials and academic research applications.

Mr Paul Pergande (Managing Director) said:

The introduction of our entry-level FlowLab range of modular flow reactor systems and upgrades to the existing FlowSyn product range has delivered an increase in market share over the last year.

He added:

Moreover, our ethos of continuous technical innovation backed by informed responsive support has resulted in further orders from several major international organisations.

Reflecting upon technical developments in 2016, Dr Mark Ladlow (Chief Scientific Officer) commented:

Our ability to develop unique new products such as the Flow-UV™ in-line UV-Vis detector and offer optimised specialist FlowSyn systems has enabled us to provide customised solutions for end users in petrochemicals, flavours and fragrances and agrochemicals.

He added:

Investment made possible by our success last year is enabling Uniqsis to bring several exciting new products to market in 2017.

Source:

http://www.uniqsis.com/nwPress.aspx

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Well, the central dogma of biology states that DNA makes RNA and RNA makes proteins. However, there are many different types of RNAs, and only one of them, the messenger RNA (mRNA), gives rise to proteins. Some others don't make proteins at all.

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Why don’t patients always discuss hyperglycemia with their doctor?

Hyperglycemia occurs when a patient has higher than normal blood sugar levels. If the levels are very high, consistently 13-14 or above, the patient will start to feel tired, thirsty and feel the urge to go to the toilet frequently to pass urine (micturition).

Why don’t patients always discuss hyperglycemia with their doctor?

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

In life science labs around the world the task of concentration of a solute in a solution is commonly achieved using evaporator technology. Such technologies are also widely used in the concentration of pharmaceutical / natural product preparations using an extraction, precipitation and drying of the crude active agent protocol.

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »