Uniqsis announces substantial growth in flow chemistry market over last year

Uniqsis Ltd., specialists in flow chemistry, has announced a 50% growth in sales and a significant increase in trading profit for their business year ending 31st January 2017.

During the year – Uniqsis achieved strongest growth in North America and Europe with a notable increase in sales of its high performance FlowSyn integrated continuous flow reactor systems for pharmaceutical, nanomaterials and academic research applications.

Mr Paul Pergande (Managing Director) said:

The introduction of our entry-level FlowLab range of modular flow reactor systems and upgrades to the existing FlowSyn product range has delivered an increase in market share over the last year.

He added:

Moreover, our ethos of continuous technical innovation backed by informed responsive support has resulted in further orders from several major international organisations.

Reflecting upon technical developments in 2016, Dr Mark Ladlow (Chief Scientific Officer) commented:

Our ability to develop unique new products such as the Flow-UV™ in-line UV-Vis detector and offer optimised specialist FlowSyn systems has enabled us to provide customised solutions for end users in petrochemicals, flavours and fragrances and agrochemicals.

He added: