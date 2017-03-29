Smart lab design presented at the Asia Pharma R&D Leaders Summit 2017 by M+W Group

March 29, 2017 at 11:26 AM

M+W Group was invited as a thought leadership company to participate in the Asia Pharma R&D Leaders Summit 2017, a key pharma R&D event in China, being held in Shanghai, China.

There, M+W Group’s Lead Process Architecture Manager and Laboratory Planner in China, Mr. Mark Stephens, presented to the executive level scientific delegates on “Smart Lab Design” which allows R&D facilities to be built faster, be adaptable, cheaper, safer, greener and more productive.

In his presentation the M+W expert explained that often laboratory design focuses too much on being “fully flexible” which can be very expensive, rather than aiming to be “adaptable” and capabable of easy reconfiguration. Here, M+W Group’s smart lab design solutions focus on creating an environment that is more energy efficient and has better use of floor and research space thus creating a more productive environment and overall a more cost effective solution.

This involves adopting open plan layouts, using isolation technology and clean bubbles to house experiments, creating a harmonious and stimulating working environment, using pre-assembled modules, mobile laboratory furniture, relocatable partitions, plug and play technology, and just-in-time solutions which all alleviate wasted space, duplication and down-time and offer better safety and suitability for the needs of the scientists.

By thinking about laboratory facilities with an interdisciplinary mind, we can design and construct the most perfect asset for our clients that will reduce carbon emissions, be cheaper, more efficient, faster to construct, adaptive, more productive, safer and overall will create an alluring environment to stimulate innovation and collaboration.”

Mark Stephens.

The Asia Pharma R&D Leaders Summit 2017 was held on 21st and 22nd March, 2017 with a full program of thought provoking and educational pharma and biotechnology topics related to Neurodegenerative Diseases; Cancer, Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases where large pharma multi-nationals and others are heavily investing in R&D throughout Asia.

About M+W Group

M+W Group GmbH, based in Stuttgart/Germany, is a leading global high-tech engineering company. Established in 1912, the company operates in more than 30 countries. The M+W Group manages projects of all dimensions on behalf of clients from various sectors, including electronics, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, energy and information technology — from semiconductor plants to nanotechnology research centers.

The company offers a full range of services from concept and design to turnkey solutions. During the financial year 2015, the M+W Group generated sales of ~3.0 billion euros with around 6,000 employees worldwide. For more information please visit: www.mwgroup.net.

