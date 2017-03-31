USAHS experts to present key occupational therapy research at AOTA Annual Conference

University of St. Augustine Health Sciences (USAHS), a leading graduate institution that emphasizes health science education through innovative classroom education, is proud to announce that several faculty members will be presenting key research at the American Occupational Therapy Association Annual Conference & Centennial Celebration in Philadelphia, March 30 - April 2. In addition to the USAHS expert presentations, the institution will also have an exhibit booth (#1224) with important institution and educational program information. This year's conference marks the kickoff of a year-long celebration of 20 years of Occupational Therapy education at USAHS, during the AOTA's own centennial celebration!

The AOTA Annual Conference is the largest gathering of occupational therapists in the world, with more than 1,600 presentations and 4,000 speakers that will be in attendance this year. To celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Occupational Therapy, the AOTA will feature Centennial-influenced activities and celebrations interspersed throughout this gathering of occupational therapy professionals. The American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) is the national professional association established in 1917 to represent the interests and concerns of occupational therapy practitioners and students of occupational therapy and to improve the quality of occupational therapy services.

USAHS is also celebrating 20 years of occupational therapy education at our campuses. Throughout the years, USAHS has utilized its state-of-the-art facilities with innovative technology to deliver a student-centered curriculum.

"2017 is the year of occupational therapy," said Dr. Wanda Nitsch, president and chief academic officer, USAHS. "In addition to celebrating 100 years of the profession, here at USAHS, we are celebrating 20 years of the occupational therapy program at our university. Occupational Therapy is essential in providing services to individuals of any age who have physical, developmental, emotional or social deficits. We are proud of how far our program has expanded over the past 20 years and of the success of our alumni, and look forward to all our faculty, students and alumni will accomplish in years to come! We remain committed to providing excellence in occupational therapy education, as our community of students, faculty and alumni dedicate their careers to helping others make the necessary improvements to live a fulfilled life."

The following research posters will feature USAHS experts:

Thursday, March 30

Hippotherapy: Benefits to Enhance Occupational Therapy Performance –

Presented by Jennie DiGrado OTD, OTR

Factors That Affect the Interpretation of Feedback: A Comparison of Occupational Therapy and Occupational Therapy Assistant Students – Presented by Karen Rathgeber, PhD, OTR/L

How To Integrate and Perform Upper Extremity Manual Therapy Techniques as a Preparatory Method for Occupational Performance – Presented by Julie Watson PhD/OTR/L

Supports and Barriers to Establishing and Sustaining Service Learning Partnerships to Facilitate Student Learning – Presented by Julie Watson PhD/OTR/L

Improving student knowledge and confidence in applying evidence based research through – Presented by Susan McNulty, OTD, OTR

Friday, March 31

Play With a Purpose: Collaborative Service Learning Opportunity for Master of OT Students with High Risk Population Presented – Presented by Becki Cohill, OTD, OTR & Cecilia Martinez, OTR

Camp Carpe Diem: An Opportunity to Develop and Expand Life Skills – Presented by Sheri Montgomery, OTR/L, OTD, FAOTA

Rebuilding Together Austin Client Analysis: It takes a Village – of Funders! – Presented by Rebecca I. Estes, PhD, OTR, CAPS

Rehabilitation Services Development in Guatemala – Presented by Rebecca I. Estes, PhD, OTR, CAPS

Development of a Telehealth Pilot Program to Promote Occupational Therapy in Early Intervention – Presented by Cecilia Martinez, OTR

Implementing a Student Directed Peer Mentorship Program for Master's Level Occupational Therapy Students – Presented by Terri Roberts, OTD, OTR/L, CHT, CLT

Saturday, April 1

Leadership Qualities Among Our Presidents – Presented by Sheri Montgomery, OTR/L, OTD, FAOTA

Fostering Learning: Service Learning in OT Education to Improve Student Self-Efficacy – Presented by Erin Schwier, OTD, OTR

A look back at The Archives, Philosophical Origin and Science of Occupational Therapy– Presented by Jose Rafols, OTD, MHSA, OTR/L

To schedule an interview with a USAHS faculty member or for more information on one of the research presentations outlined or the USAHS 20th Anniversary of Occupational Therapy celebration, please contact Rachael Lighty. For more information and to RSVP to USAHS' AOTA booth, please visit: usa.edu.