J.G. Finneran Associates acquired by Porvair plc

April 5, 2017 at 8:54 AM

Porvair Sciences is pleased to welcome J. G. Finneran Associates into the Porvair family following its acquisition by Porvair plc earlier today.

Based in Vineland, New Jersey (USA) - J. G. Finneran designs, manufactures and distributes specialist laboratory consumables including vials, filters, microplates, closures and ancillary products. Finneran products clearly complement the biotechnology and chromatography product lines of Porvair Sciences and the combined product ranges will provide an enhanced offering to all customers.

There is a good fit and synergy between the J.G. Finneran and Porvair Sciences businesses with Finneran bringing glass, plastics and assembly manufacturing capabilities as well as strong US distribution. This complements the strong UK based manufacturing and distribution capabilities of Porvair Sciences and together the businesses have a broad product offering for chromatography, sample preparation and environmental laboratories.

Both companies have a strong history of innovation and this will continue with emphasis on developing unique solutions for sample preparation in biotechnology and chromatography applications based around their core vial, microplate and filtration capabilities. Customers will benefit from Porvair Sciences products being manufactured, stocked and distributed from J. G. Finneran’s facility in Vineland USA, as well as Finneran products being distributed from Wrexham UK. This is an exciting time in the development of both companies who look forward to achieving significant growth in the international scientific laboratory marketplace.

Porvair Sciences

