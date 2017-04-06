MedCision announce program for companies undergoing early cell therapy trials

April 6, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Limited-time program to help companies and investigators de-risk thawing of cell therapies in early stage clinical trials.

MedCision, a leader in the automation of basic clinical processes, today announced the ThawSTAR Cell Thawing Early Adopter Program for companies undergoing early cell therapy trials.

Clinical trials involving live cells represent a quantum leap in complexity and risk for sponsors and investigators. Trial success can be adversely affected by variations in sample handling and clinical trials with multiple clinical sites, investigators, and operators have a greater potential to introduce variability into the trial protocol. MedCision is eliminating obsolete technologies that have variability in thaw times, final vial temperature, and end points; all execution, effort, and money that goes into production of the therapy can be undone with errors in the last step prior to administration: thawing.

Related Stories

“MedCision is taking a new approach by putting the ThawSTAR platform in front of a select group of qualified companies to encourage increased use of standardized systems in pre-clinical research and clinical trials,” said Rolf O. Ehrhardt, MD, Ph.D. CEO of MedCision. “Standardizing is an important yet often overlooked step, and we want to be sure that potential lifesaving therapies with proven, consistent and repeatable outcomes are reaching the clinic.”

Effective immediately, MedCision will offer up to 30 companies and institutions that wish to standardize and de-risk their clinical thawing effort free use of a limited number of ThawSTAR instruments for the duration of an early clinical trial phase. This special offer also includes full training and technical support.

To ensure optimal clinical outcome, every ThawSTAR platform in the Early Adopter Program will be programmed with a customized algorithm, specific to each unique cell therapy product. The algorithm technology takes into account an understanding that cell size, volume and choice of cryopreservative affect the thawing rate needed to preserve optimal function in a given cell type.

Standardizing processes and the ability to produce repeatable results continues to remain a paramount part of clinical trials and cell therapy treatments"

Samuel Kent, chief commercial officer of MedCision.

“The ThawSTAR platform is a unique, controlled and automated cell thawing solution that reduces cell handling risk while eliminating water bath variability. By replacing detrimental water baths with a standardized and automated system, MedCision customers experience a scalable and customizable solution.”

Source:

MedCision

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Essen BioScience Launches the IncuCyte® S3 Live-Cell Analysis Platform
Researchers aim to examine therapeutic effect of iPS-ML producing interferon-β on liver cancer
Advanced image analysis technique identifies genetic cell mutations in patients with lung cancer
Tumor microenvironment poses unique challenges for effective ovarian cancer T-cell therapy
Researchers discover how epigenetic lesion can lead to T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Study provides new understanding of molecular mechanisms of HPV-induced tumors
Researchers discover possible new route to regenerating function lost in diabetes
AMSBIO launches new automation-friendly cell-free DNA purification kit

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Are we sleeping less than we used to?

There's no solid evidence that we sleep fewer hours today than we ever did, this is something I have gone into large amounts of detail in my book, in my published papers and at a recent meeting at the Royal Society of Medicine.

Are we sleeping less than we used to?

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

The pharmaceuticalisation of sleep, put simply, refers to the ways in which sleep becomes a site for manipulation or augmentation through pharmaceutical use. There are different ways in which sleep can be pharmaceuticalised – for example we can use pharmaceuticals to induce sleep, to consolidate broken sleep, or to prevent or delay sleep.

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

Fighting colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a combined term to describe the malignant tumors that occur in the large intestine; the colon being the upper part of the large intestine and the rectum being the lowest part of the large intestine.

Fighting colorectal cancer
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Kent state researchers use DNA origami to create ‘nano cage’ for deeper study of cancer cell growth