MedCision and TrakCel to present clinical cell thawing technologies at ISCT

April 25, 2017

MedCision, LLC, world leader in the automation of pre-clinical and clinical cell thawing, today announced the company’s participation in the 2017 International Society for Cellular Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting.

This event will discuss and generate solutions to challenges throughout the cell therapy industry, from preclinical to translational development, to delivery of therapies for patients. MedCision will co-host a breakfast session with partner TrakCel, present a scientific poster, and exhibit its latest technologies for vital clinical cell thawing.

MedCision’s Chief Commercial Officer, Samuel Kent, and TrakCel’s Chief Scientific Officer, Matthew Lakelin, will present on “Automating Downstream Processes in Cell Therapy: How Innovative Point-Of-Care Solutions Ensure Consistency and Traceability in a Complex Supply Chain.” This breakfast tutorial will be held Thursday, May 4 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. in the Platinum 4 Room at the ExCeL London meeting venue.

The importance of automation and standardization of the thawing process for cell therapies remains under-appreciated for frozen cell therapeutics. TrakCel and MedCision share a common goal to bring reproducibility and reliability into the cell therapy process.”

Matthew Lakelin, TrakCel’s Chief Scientific Officer

Also on May 4, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., the company’s Marketing and Sales Specialist, Lily Thompson, will lead a poster session titled, “Process Automation Helps Standardize and De-Risk Thawing of Cellular Therapy Products.”  

“Cell thawing, the last step a cellular drug product undergoes before doctors can administer it to patients, is the most important part of the post-manufacturing process,” said Samuel Kent and CCO of MedCision. “At ISCT, we will provide new insights into the role automation plays in avoiding human error and ensuring predictable patient outcomes.”

Source:

MedCision

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , ,

