Study shows microthreaded dental implants can minimize crestal bone loss

April 29, 2017

Journal of Oral Implantology – Tooth loss is not simply an aesthetic problem for adults. It can have severe consequences to overall dental health, including complications with speech, eating, and overcompensation of mouth due to the deficiency. To combat these issues, people often turn to dental implants to replace lost teeth. As the number of tooth replacements increase, it is imperative to design an implant that will uphold the integrity of an individual’s mouth structure.

Researchers from the University of Dammam in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, published a study in the Journal of Oral Implantology that investigated how the design of the implant affects the mouth. Specifically, if using a microthreaded-neck design would preserve more of the crestal bone, the part of the bone at the top (or “neck”) of the implant that supports the replacement teeth. The researchers conducted a systematic review of 23 articles to test their hypothesis.

Related Stories

These articles were derived from three electronic scientific databases, and published between January 1995 and June 2016. The review analyzed the effectiveness of using an implant with a microthreaded-neck design versus the more traditional machine- or rough-surface implants. The researchers concluded that the addition of deeper threads on the implant allowed for more stabilization between the implant and the bone, especially with weaker bones. They also noted that the threads created more bone-to-implant contact and allowed for more of the bone to be preserved.

The researchers stated that:

This research was one of the early projects that provide high evidence from literature on the design of the most current generation of dental implants. That includes a continuous micro-rough or nano-rough surface extending up to the implant neck, along with microthreads in the cervical region. So, the aim of this systematic review was to evaluate and analyze the effect of a microthreaded-neck implant on [crestal bone loss], as determined by various clinical trials.

This study shows that thread geometry does affect the amount of stress and strain that is put on the implant, and that crestal bone loss can be minimized. This finding helps practitioners to make a more informed decision when choosing a type of implant for their patients. The researchers believe that additional randomized controlled trials are necessary to evaluate how the microthread implant will affect different types of bone loss under different implantation techniques.

Source:

http://joionline.org/page/Microthreaded-Dental-Implants-Preserve-Crestal-Bone

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Product to assist bone formation in spinal fusion surgery released by DePuy Synthes
Guy's Cancer Centre adds new positioning equipment to enhance patient comfort during radiotherapy treatment
TUM experts decipher secrets of Achilles' heel
Showcase of Renishaw’s Additive-manufacture for Design-led Efficient Patient Treatment software
Real-time study of medaka fish aboard ISS sheds light on bone metabolism under microgravity
First symptoms of meningitis
Study reveals brain activity may be key to link between stress and heart disease
BetterYou magnesium can raise cellular mineral levels faster than traditional tablets

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations