Myriad and Clovis ink deal on FDA-approved BRACAnalysis CDx test to identify patients with germline BRCA mutations for rucaparib treatment

May 3, 2017

Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Clovis Oncology, Inc. have announced a companion diagnostic collaboration to support a post-marketing regulatory commitment related to Clovis’ PARP inhibitor, Rubraca.  Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Myriad will submit a supplementary premarket approval (sPMA) application under its existing PMA for BRACAnalysis CDx to include Rubraca.  The Myriad sPMA submission will fulfill a post-approval regulatory commitment by Clovis Oncology to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Rubraca.  In December 2016, Rubraca was approved for women with advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies and whose tumors have a deleterious BRCA mutation as identified by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic test. The companion diagnostic test approved with Rubraca does not discriminate between germline and somatic mutations.  Knowledge of germline status is important to provide patients appropriate counseling.

“BRACAnalysis CDx is the only germline companion diagnostic test approved by the FDA to identify patients with BRCA1/2 mutations, and we are excited to support Clovis’ clinical development program and help identify patients who are most likely to benefit from rucaparib,” said Mark C. Capone, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics.  “This agreement further solidifies Myriad’s leadership role in developing best-in-class companion diagnostics for use with PARP inhibitors and supports our goal of being the worldwide leader in personalized medicine.”

“This partnership with Myriad Genetics not only enables us to fulfill our post-marketing commitment to the FDA, but will enhance the companion diagnostic information already available to physicians and patients, providing a robust toolkit for personalizing treatment of patients with BRCA1/2 mutations,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, president and CEO, Clovis Oncology.

About Rubraca® (rucaparib)

Rubraca is a PARP inhibitor indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The indication for Rubraca is approved under the FDA’s accelerated approval program based on objective response rate and duration of response, and is based on results from two multicenter, single-arm, open-label clinical trials. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. Please visit rubraca.com for more information.

About BRACAnalysis CDx®

Related Stories

BRACAnalysis CDx is an in vitro diagnostic device intended for the qualitative detection and classification of variants in the protein coding regions and intron/exon boundaries of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes using genomic DNA obtained from whole blood specimens collected in EDTA.  Single nucleotide variants and small insertions and deletions (indels) are identified by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and Sanger sequencing.  Large deletions and duplications in BRCA1 and BRCA2 are detected using multiplex PCR.  BRACAnalysis CDx was reviewed and approved by the FDA in December 2014 for use as a companion diagnostic to aid in identifying ovarian cancer patients eligible for treatment with AstraZeneca’s PARP inhibitor, olaparib.  This assay is for professional use only and is to be performed only at Myriad Genetic Laboratories, a single laboratory site located at 320 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics.  Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.  Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives:  transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath, myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice HRD, Vectra and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools that direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and has additional offices in San Francisco, California and Cambridge, UK.

Source:

http://www.myriad.com/

Posted in: Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop highly sensitive method to detect early stages of colorectal cancer
Scientists announce ‘outstanding’ results of new blood cancer study
FDA warns 14 companies for illegal promotion and selling of cancer cure products
Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK
Mayo Clinic scientists develop novel nanoparticle to shrink tumors, prevent breast cancer recurrence
Special issue of Evidence-Based Oncology focuses on benefits and challenges of APMs in cancer care
E-cigarettes do not promote development of cancer in laboratory cells
Aspirin used in “baby” doses may prevent breast cancer, study suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study highlights importance of cervical cancer screening for older women after age 65