Trial shows promising results for new medicine in treating severe asthma patients

May 25, 2017

A trial led by a McMaster University respirology professor shows promising results for a new medicine for severe asthma patients.

The results of the trial, published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrate that patients treated with a potential new medicine and antibody, called benralizumab, were more than four times likely to reduce their usage of oral corticosteroids than those taking a placebo.

"The data is very impressive," said Dr. Parameswaran Nair, the study's lead investigator, professor of medicine at McMaster University, staff respirologist at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton and an AllerGen NCE Investigator.

"In the trial, patients were able to reduce their prednisone dose by as much as 75 per cent, yet they had 70 per cent less exacerbations and 93 per cent less emergency room visits or hospitalizations, while maintaining their lung function."

Related Stories

The phase three ZONDA trial of 220 patients from 12 countries evaluated the effect of benralizumab 30 mg, a monoclonal antibody against the interleukin-5 receptor, on either an eight- or four-week sub-cutaneous dosing regimen for 28 weeks in adult patients with severe asthma receiving a high-dose inhaled corticosteroid and prednisone.

Benralizumab is not an approved medication, but is under regulatory review in several countries, including the United States.

"Benralizumab almost completely removes a white blood cell called eosinophil from the circulation and from lung tissue. Longer term studies with this drug are necessary to be absolutely certain of the safety of this treatment strategy," Nair said.

"However, the results are promising and would likely provide physicians with a useful strategy to treat patients with severe asthma and avoid the dreadful long-term adverse effects of corticosteroids."

Asthma affects 315 million people worldwide. Nearly 10 per cent of asthma patients have severe asthma, which may be uncontrolled despite high doses of standard-of-care asthma medicines and can require the use of chronic oral corticosteroids.

Source:

http://www.mcmaster.ca/

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists create graphene-based sensor to predict onset of asthma attacks
ER visits for allergy-induced asthma could increase among children vulnerable to climate change
Supervising inhaler use may not improve asthma symptoms among school children
Investigational biologic may reduce need for systemic corticosteroids in patients with severe asthma
Discrimination linked to greater probability of asthma in African American and Latino children
Stress-mitigation techniques targeting parents have no effect on pediatric asthma outcomes
Acupuncture improves quality of life, physical and mental health for patients with allergic asthma, trial finds
Researchers aim to test asthma drug for treating patients with heart disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Finding a cure for ALS

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease in which motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. As ALS progresses, neurons are unable to send impulses to muscles, making voluntary muscle movement difficult, including standing, walking and sitting, as well as speaking and swallowing.

Finding a cure for ALS

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Resources and information that can help patients to navigate the tough road of asthma