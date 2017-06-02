ATCC and One Codex form partnership to address microbiome research needs

June 2, 2017

ATCC, a global leader in biological materials development, management and standards, and One Codex, a leading microbial genomics and metagenomics platform, today announced the formation of a partnership to address microbiome research needs. Two of the key challenges in microbiome research, identified by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and opinion leaders in the field, are genomic sequencing data reproducibility and comparative standards. The ATCC Microbiome Research Solutions portfolio, launched in partnership with One Codex, will provide sequencing controls and reference materials addressing these issues.

The ATCC Microbiome Research Solutions portfolio includes both nucleic acid and whole cell standards, which can be utilized in 16S and whole genome sequencing. As part of the joint product offering, customers will be able to upload their next-generation sequencing data directly to the One Codex platform and receive an easy-to-use, scorecard analysis of their ATCC Microbiome Standards. The companion informatics provide robust measurement of the standard materials, enabling more accurate and consistent metagenomic sequencing across laboratory protocols. In contrast, ad-hoc programs cannot effectively measure, monitor and improve microbiome analysis.

Related Stories

“Packaging our standards with the One Codex platform adds powerful, differentiating analytics that will help move microbiome research towards standardization,” said Joseph Leonelli, Ph.D., vice president of ATCC’s Microbiology and Government Solutions business. “ATCC looks forward to further developing and refining physical laboratory standards paired with state-of-the-art bioinformatics technology to improve analytical consistency worldwide.”

“One Codex and ATCC share a mutual commitment to deliver exceptional value to the microbiome research community,” said Nick Greenfield, founder and CEO of One Codex. “Together with ATCC, we are excited to make this product portfolio available to researchers worldwide. We remain focused on our efforts under the White House's National Microbiome Initiative to enable researchers to work with massive-scale microbiome datasets and reliably compare samples within and across studies.”

Data on the new ATCC Microbiome Research Solutions portfolio will be presented in two poster presentations during the ASM Microbe 2017 Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana, June 1-5, 2017.

Source:

https://www.atcc.org/en/About/News_and_Events/Press_Releases/2017/ATCC_and_One_Codex.aspx

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop new model to analyze mechanical properties of tissue engineered cartilage
Micronic launches storage tube for low volume genomics
Systec showcases comprehensive laboratory product range at Biotechnica/Labvolution 2017
Large nuclear cardiology laboratory achieves dose reduction by 60%, study shows
Golden Jubilee Foundation unveils state of the art Motion Analysis Laboratory
Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future
Mettler Toledo covers all aspects of the lean laboratory approach
MDI Biological Laboratory investigator awarded NIH grant for research on peripheral neuropathy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New conference aims to improve understanding of how advances in genomics influence society