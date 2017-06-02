Foster launches Combat antimicrobial master batches for blending with medical device polymers

June 2, 2017

Foster Corporation, a leader in polymer solutions for healthcare markets, introduces Combat™ antimicrobial master batches for blending with medical device polymers. Components made with these antimicrobial polymer blends kill harmful bacteria that leads to infections, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

Devices with sustained bodily contact are at increased risk for bacteria colonization

 

According to a survey by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), 4% of inpatients in U.S. acute care hospitals contract at least one healthcare associated infection. Device associated infections accounted for one in every four infections. In-dwelling devices, such as central venous catheters, are particularly susceptible to bacteria colonization which can enter the blood stream. Increasingly, medical device companies are evaluating antimicrobial additives for plastics to kill harmful bacteria on the surface of device components.

Related Stories

Ionic silver is highly successful at killing bacteria and preventing colonization. Additives based on this chemistry are commonly melt blended directly into medical polymers for the manufacture of antimicrobial device components. However, evaluation of multiple custom compound formulations can be costly. Combat master batches, made from Sciessent’s Agion™ ionic silver technology, provide an economical way for customers to evaluate several antimicrobial filler loadings in their device components by dry blending different ratios.

“Combat master batches are available in quantities as low as two pounds to minimize costs for initial evaluations,” said Larry Johnson, Executive Vice President for Foster Corporation. “With letdown percentages of 2-10%, depending on the polymer and applications, these small order quantities allow engineers to test several antimicrobial formulations from a single order quantity.”

Source:

http://www.fostercomp.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study finds inequalities in healthcare access, quality between best and worst-performing countries
Researchers identify many dangerous strains of TB pathogens
Dry blood samples could save resources, benefit early diagnostics and treatment
AED publishes World Eating Disorders Healthcare Rights document to promote better care
Study: Child's gut bacteria appears to be influenced by ethnicity and breastfeeding
Study: Type 2 diabetes linked to bacteria that penetrate mucus lining of the colon
Triple combination of ineffective antibiotics provides new weapon to fight against super bacteria
Researchers discover new class of compounds that inhibit bacterial DNA gyrase

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New report highlights tremendous growth of virtual reality in healthcare market