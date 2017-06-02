Stago Group completes acquisition of HemoSonics

The Stago group announced today that it has completed the acquisition of HemoSonics LLC, a company specialized in the development of innovative Point-of-Care testing solutions based in Charlottesville, VA, with facilities in Durham, NC (USA).

With the acquisition of the patented SEER technology (Sonic Estimation of Elasticity via Resonance) and its associated Quantra™ Hemostasis Analyzer, Stago demonstrates its willingness to develop a Point-of-Care offering to complete its leadership in Haemostasis testing and beyond.

This transaction provides Stago with expanded opportunities for future growth and is an important part of the company's on-going efforts to diversify its portfolio of medical devices in an ever-changing healthcare environment.

"This significant step makes us very proud to contribute to the management of healthcare costs and to the improvement of patient outcomes worldwide", says Lionel Viret, Chairman of the Board.

"Stago brings exceptional expertise in the field of Thrombosis and Haemostasis that will greatly advance our efforts to rapidly and effectively deliver a new standard of care for the management of bleeding in the critical care setting," says Timothy Fischer, President and Chief Executing Officer of HemoSonics.

Ferghana Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to HemoSonics for this transaction.