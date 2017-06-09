Vaisala introduces new HPP272 probe to accurately measure vaporized hydrogen peroxide

Vaisala expands into a new area of measurement by launching the HPP272 probe for the measurement of vaporized hydrogen peroxide. The HPP272 achieves accurate and exceptionally repeatable measurements.

Hydrogen peroxide is used extensively in the bio-decontamination and sterilization of rooms, facilities, and equipment in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare. For example, isolators, treatment rooms in hospitals, ambulances, or even aircraft can be cleansed with hydrogen peroxide. The need for more pharmaceutics and treatment facilities is growing in the world, and the need for bio-decontamination and sterilization grows at the same pace.

"The repeatability of measurements is extremely important to achieve reliable verification of the bio-decontamination process cycle after cycle," says Sanna Lehtinen, Product Manager at Vaisala.

Hydrogen peroxide is growing in popularity, as it destroys even the most resistant microorganisms, like bacterial spores, mycobacteria, and viruses at room temperature and low concentrations. It has no toxic by-products and leaves no residue.

One HPP probe can measure not only the hydrogen peroxide content (ppm) of bio-decontamination but also temperature, relative humidity (RH, only water vapor), and relative saturation (RS, whole gas mixture).

The probe uses the new PEROXCAP® sensor developed by Vaisala in the measurement of hydrogen peroxide; it is based on the company's relative humidity sensor HUMICAP®, which is known for its accuracy, repeatability, and stability, and it brings these qualities now to the measurement of hydrogen peroxide.

The reliability of PEROXCAP also depends on its intelligent measurement algorithm and heating function, which ensures water cannot condense on the sensor. This keeps measurement data reliable even in extremely high humidities.

Moreover, the sensor has a purge function that helps maintain measurement accuracy between calibrations and extends the operating life of the probe. This function heats the sensor rapidly to remove possible impurities left in the sensor's polymer films.

The HPP270 probes require calibration only once a year, and as very durable devices, they require very little maintenance.

The small probe has been made from carefully chosen materials. It is easy to install, and it does not require any special setup, such as a pump, to work.

The probes are compatible with Vaisala's Indigo200 series transmitters.