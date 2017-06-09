Vaisala introduces new HPP272 probe to accurately measure vaporized hydrogen peroxide

June 9, 2017

Vaisala expands into a new area of measurement by launching the HPP272 probe for the measurement of vaporized hydrogen peroxide. The HPP272 achieves accurate and exceptionally repeatable measurements.

Hydrogen peroxide is used extensively in the bio-decontamination and sterilization of rooms, facilities, and equipment in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare. For example, isolators, treatment rooms in hospitals, ambulances, or even aircraft can be cleansed with hydrogen peroxide. The need for more pharmaceutics and treatment facilities is growing in the world, and the need for bio-decontamination and sterilization grows at the same pace.

"The repeatability of measurements is extremely important to achieve reliable verification of the bio-decontamination process cycle after cycle," says Sanna Lehtinen, Product Manager at Vaisala.

Related Stories

Hydrogen peroxide is growing in popularity, as it destroys even the most resistant microorganisms, like bacterial spores, mycobacteria, and viruses at room temperature and low concentrations. It has no toxic by-products and leaves no residue.

One HPP probe can measure not only the hydrogen peroxide content (ppm) of bio-decontamination but also temperature, relative humidity (RH, only water vapor), and relative saturation (RS, whole gas mixture).

The probe uses the new PEROXCAP® sensor developed by Vaisala in the measurement of hydrogen peroxide; it is based on the company's relative humidity sensor HUMICAP®, which is known for its accuracy, repeatability, and stability, and it brings these qualities now to the measurement of hydrogen peroxide.

The reliability of PEROXCAP also depends on its intelligent measurement algorithm and heating function, which ensures water cannot condense on the sensor. This keeps measurement data reliable even in extremely high humidities.

Moreover, the sensor has a purge function that helps maintain measurement accuracy between calibrations and extends the operating life of the probe. This function heats the sensor rapidly to remove possible impurities left in the sensor's polymer films.

The HPP270 probes require calibration only once a year, and as very durable devices, they require very little maintenance.

The small probe has been made from carefully chosen materials. It is easy to install, and it does not require any special setup, such as a pump, to work.

The probes are compatible with Vaisala's Indigo200 series transmitters.

Source:

http://www.vaisala.com/en/press/news/2017/Pages/Page_2107985.aspx

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Can liver damage caused by a low protein diet be repaired?

Proteins are an important component of our diet and help to build muscles; they take part in the structure of hormones and they are vital to the whole body’s metabolism. The most important consequence is that the liver loses its capacity to produce proteins (such as albumin) and to metabolise (inactivate or activate in some cases) medicaments for instance.

Can liver damage caused by a low protein diet be repaired?

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

“Anxiety disorders” refers to a broad range of psychiatric conditions, where people are anxious. It covers things like obsessive-compulsive disorder, general anxiety disorder and phobic disorder. Interestingly, anxiety is also a feature of severe mental illnesses such as psychosis and depression.

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »