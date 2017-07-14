Wiley and International AIDS Society announce partnership to publish fully open access journal

John Wiley and Sons, Inc., is pleased to announce a new partnership with the International AIDS Society (IAS) to publish their fully open access journal, Journal of the International AIDS Society (JIAS). JIAS is well-established with an Impact Factor of 6.296, and all articles in the journal are open access and free to view, download and share.

The JIAS was founded in 2004 by the IAS as a platform to disseminate essential HIV research with the mission to contribute to an evidence-based response to the HIV epidemic and to support research capacity building in resource-limited settings. The IAS will publish the journal with Wiley from October 2017 and will continue to be led by Editors-in-Chiefs Susan Kippax, University of New South Wales, Papa Salif Sow, University of Dakar Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Kenneth Mayer, Fenway Health and member of the IAS Governing Council.

"We are delighted to begin this exciting partnership with the IAS to publish their prestigious journal," said Wiley's Society Director, Maria Khan. "The JIAS was an early adopter of open access and has quickly established an impressive profile and reputation while prioritizing its mission to support researchers in low and middle-income countries. Wiley's open access expertise and society publishing experience will provide support for the IAS and the Editorial team as we build on this success together."

"The relationship between a journal and publisher is incredibly important to ensure that the same quality and values are reflected across the board," IAS Executive Director Owen Ryan said. "We look forward to drawing on Wiley's vast publishing experience and are confident that the HIV research community and the public will both benefit from this new partnership."