US FDA approves MRI especially for newborns

By July 20, 2017

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved the first magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) device that can be specifically used in neonates or newborn babies. These MRI devices would be used for imaging of the brains and head in neonates who are admitted to the neonatal intensive care units (NICU) where they are necessary.

MRI or magnetic resonance imaging is a form of radiological imaging technique where the scanners use strong magnetic fields to produce the images of the inner structures. The protons in fat and water molecules in the body help form an image of the insides of the body. MRI brain is indicated in several conditions some of which are life threatening and MRI can help detect these conditions. Newborns admitted to the NICU may also require an MRI scan as part of their investigations whereby important decisions may be made.

Embrace Neonatal MRI System. Image Credit: Aspect Imaging
Embrace Neonatal MRI System. Image Credit: Aspect Imaging

Vasum Peiris, chief medical officer for pediatrics and special populations at FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said that till date whenever MRI brain was indicated for neonates in the NICU, the babies had to be taken to the MRI units. Traditional MRI images thus were possible but the challenges of moving a sick newborn out of the NICU to the MRI suite would often be a challenge. This new system is exclusively for neonates and now it would be safer and more convenient for imaging the brains of these ill newborns. He said that this approval ensures “safer imaging for this vulnerable patient population”.

The newly approved MRI system for neonates is called the Embrace Neonatal MRI System. It can measure the heads of the neonates only. Babies with a head circumference up to 38 centimeters and weight between 1 and 4.5 kilograms can be imaged in this machine. Larger babies and children cannot be imaged in this machine. Those with metallic implants within their bodies also cannot be imaged using this system much like traditional MRI machines.

To make the transition from the NICU cots to the MRI machine comfortable as well as less risky for the ill newborn, this new system also has a temperature-controlled incubator inside the MRI system. This makes the baby comfortable and ensures that the baby moves less. In case of an emergency where the baby needs immediate attention, the baby can be removed from the machine within 30 seconds and resuscitated. The system can be placed inside a NICU safely.

The machine is safe with no risk of radiation release and thus need not be in a radiation-safe room. Further the Embrace Neonatal MRI System is completely enclosed and thus it does not mandate what is around it. Most MRI machines cannot allow metallic elements around or within them. The objects that can be allowed inside traditional MRI machines are termed “MR safe” and those less safe are termed “MR conditional”.

The approval of the machine comes from non-clinical testing and the system has not yet been tried on actual neonates. This was done to avoid putting the vulnerable patients at risk. Electrical and mechanical safety of the system was thoroughly examined before approval. The Embrace Neonatal MRI System clearance was granted to Aspect Imaging Ltd. by the FDA.

Source:

https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm567840.htm

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Regular word puzzle use linked to better brain function in later life
Senator McCain undergoes brain clot removal surgery
Adding estrogen in the brain may improve health in obese menopausal women
Scientists discover how CD44s molecule gives brain cancer cells a survival advantage
New review reveals dire effects of heavy alcohol use during adolescence on the brain
Harvard scientists gain new insights into brain networks involved in remembering, planning
UC San Diego researchers link brain circuits to behavioral symptoms of depression
Researchers study molecular mechanisms responsible for Alzheimer's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »