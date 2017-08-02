Takeda and Cardurion announce creation of new cardiovascular development partnership

August 2, 2017

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Cardurion Pharmaceuticals today announced the creation of a new cardiovascular development partnership. Cardurion, a recently launched Boston-area based biotechnology company, is focused on the development of novel, next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases.

Cardurion is led by two physician scientists with extensive experience in cardiovascular science, medicine and drug development -- Daniel Bloomfield, M.D., chief executive officer, and Michael Mendelsohn, M.D., founder and executive chairman. Takeda will jumpstart the new company's discovery efforts by providing a 12-person cardiovascular research team from its Shonan, Japan site, including fully equipped laboratory space, development resources and licenses to a portfolio of preclinical-stage cardiovascular drug programs.

Related Stories

"The creation of this partnership with Cardurion follows Takeda's strategy to leverage external innovation by placing selected assets and outstanding scientists into entrepreneurial environments," said Andrew Plump, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical and scientific officer, Takeda. "By leveraging the high level of therapeutic expertise at Takeda's Shonan Research Center to support drug discovery, we're motivating scientists to come together to deliver on our promise of serving patients with existing unmet needs."

The newly formed Cardurion is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and has research facilities in Shonan, Japan -- with both locations surrounded by leading academic research ecosystems that support biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

"This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to developing transformative, novel therapies that can have a meaningful impact for the millions of people around the world suffering from heart disease," said Bloomfield. "The scientific collaboration we're establishing with Takeda will propel our preclinical efforts and ultimately help get important therapies into the hands of patients in need."

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide in both men and women, accounting for more than 17 million deaths per year, a number that is expected to grow to nearly 24 million by 2030. Heart failure alone affects more than six million patients in the U.S., with nearly a million new patients diagnosed each year.

Source:

https://www.takeda.com/

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research scientist at Kessler Foundation receives $231,000 grant from American Heart Association
Study may have important implications for treatment of heart attacks and cancer
Roche receives FDA clearance for new Troponin T test to detect patients with suspected heart attack
Research confirms link between high BMI and better survival outcomes after PCI procedures
Shaping the future of oncology treatment
Identification of risk factors, beginning early interventions can prevent heart failure progression
Scientists show that human heart's sinoatrial node is hardwired with backup system
ACC launches educational forums to address growing burden of valvular heart disease in China

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New report identifies lack of knowledge about heart disease in prison populations