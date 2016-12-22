Terraillon to promote new wellbeing products at technology tradeshow

Terraillon, the global specialist in metrology and leader in the wellbeing industry, will launch their latest range of smart and cutting-edge health-focused devices, at CES 2017.

HOMNI : the smart sleep solution

From day to night, Homni constantly monitors the wellbeing of its users.

Thanks to its four sensors, this intelligent lamp promotes healthy sleep with adapted light cycles and ambient sounds to help users wake up and fall asleep gently. Connected to the new Terraillon dedicated app, Homni analyses the temperature, light, humidity and noise level of the room environment to provide users with tips to achieve a good night’s sleep.

R- LINK : the thinnest connected bathroom scale in the world

This attractive, ultra-slim connected impedance meter is designed with the most innovative features essential to weight-loss.

Thanks to Terraillon’s BodySense technology, the scale calculates weight and body composition, while the Bluetooth Smart function automatically synchronises the collected data with the Terraillon Wellness Coach app to help users track results easily.

NUTRISMART : the first connected kitchen scale that analyses food nutritional value and composition

NutriSmart incorporates a revolutionary technology: a tiny SCiO sensor that analyses the molecular composition of foods and provides its nutritional value.

Thanks to this micro spectrometer, Nutrismart delivers relevant insights such as the type, maturity and origin for any kind of food weighed as well as nutritional value (calorie, fat, proteins and water) in detail. Linked to the Wellness Coach app, Nutrismart uses E-learning technologies to provide more accurate analysis according to user habits and experience.