USA Medical shares 3 tips to help people stick to New Year's resolutions for better health

At the beginning of each new year, many people make resolutions to improve their health; they may aim to lose weight, stop smoking, exercise more, remember to take prescriptions as directed. USA Medical offers to help people live healthier lifestyles by providing discounts on medications through its customized prescription savings programs in all 50 states including: Texas Prescription Assistance Program, Florida Prescription Assistance Program and California Prescription Assistance Program.

USA Medical also shares 3 tips to help people keep their New Year's resolutions beyond the first couple of months:

Define clear goals. Author and behavioral psychologist, Dr. Paul Marciano specializes in behavior modification and motivation. In an interview for Forbes, he suggests setting "SMART" goals: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound. If you're trying to lose weight, for instance, specify the number of pounds you would like to lose.

Be realistic. How many changes can you actually make? On WebMD, psychologist at the University of Guelph in Canada, Dr. Ian Newby-Clark explains that multiple resolutions often fail because we have limited amounts of willpower. Most resolutions require more than one simple behavior change.

Use calendars and reminders. Set alarms to remind yourself to work towards your goals. Keep progress reports and set check points to see if you're on pace. Think in increments. Instead of trying to cut all sugar intake immediately, consider drinking one less can of soda a week. Smaller tasks seem more manageable.

Co-Founder and President of USA Medical, Jordan Sessler says, "Don't let the cost of prescriptions stop you from keeping your New Year's resolution to be healthier. My company's Pharmacy Discount Card can help you save up to 75% on your medicine."

The pre-activated Pharmacy Discount Cards are accepted at more than 60,000 pharmacies across the country—local, regional and national chains such as CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. Thousands of popular medicines are eligible for savings, including those prescribed for smoking cessation such as Chantix® and Zyban®, as well as Contrave® and Belviq® for weight loss.