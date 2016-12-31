Pediatric dentist performs laser lip- and tongue-tie releases for infants

Dr. Martin Kaplan, DMD, DABLS, a Stoughton, MA based pediatric dentist performs 21st century laser lip- and tongue-tie releases for infants.

After watching the TV news story, "11-Year-Old Girl Saves Newborn Sister From Choking", Dr. Kaplan thought he recognized a reason for the newborn's life threatening choking. Touched by the story, Dr. Kaplan reached out to the mother and provided complimentary examination, consultation, and ultimately a laser lip- and tongue-tie release for baby Miranda.

"Baby Miranda was previously diagnosed with laryngomalacia, and the mother was told that the baby will eventually outgrow the problem. What mother wants to live with that problem? After a thorough evaluation, I diagnosed a tongue-tie and a lip-tie which clearly exacerbated the baby's nursing difficulties and choking. The treatment was a simple in-office procedure with a LightScalpel CO 2 laser, followed by a referral to an IBCLC (International Board Certified Lactation Consultant). Mother and baby are doing great. I did not charge for this case as I did it for the right reasons. Of course, if it hadn't been an appropriate case to treat, I would not have done it and wouldn't have gotten her immediate IBCLC attention. This is a topic of concern for me - doctors unnecessarily putting babies at risk, often placing them on reflux medication when there is no need. A friend of mine - a forensic dentist - is even evaluating babies who died of SIDS for tongue- and lip-ties because there can be a link to aspiration and choking," says, Dr. Kaplan.

Most people are aware of the health benefits of breastfeeding infants. A lip- and tongue-tie release procedure can dramatically improve breastfeeding for some babies and their mothers. Dr. Kaplan says that his office currently receives at least 10 calls a day for appointments to evaluate newborns and infants for lip- and tongue-ties.