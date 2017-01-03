NHSA CEO recognised in New Year Honours list with Order of the British Empire

DR Hakim Yadi, chief executive of the Northern Health Science Alliance, has been recognised for his services to healthcare technology and the economy with an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year’s Honours List.

Dr Yadi is the founding CEO of the Northern Health Science Alliance Ltd (NHSA). Hakim led the formation of the NHSA, which links eight universities, eight NHS Teaching Trusts and four Academic Health Science Networks (AHSNs).

Together the Alliance covers a population of over 15 million people. The NHSA acts as a single portal bringing together research, health science innovation and commercialisation to benefit researchers, universities, hospitals, patients as well as commercial partners.

Over the past three years Dr Yadi has secured over £60m in contracts for NHSA members and has raised the profile of the North’s health research both nationally and internationally.

He said:

I am delighted to inform you that I have been recognised in the New Year Honours list with an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to healthcare technology and the economy. This honour is a complete surprise to say the least, but is one which acknowledges the tremendous work that everyone within the Northern Health Science Alliance has done to benefit the North of the country. Last year was a good year for the NHSA - we celebrated our fifth birthday, launched the Connected Health Cities programme and recruited the NHSA’s full team. Needless to say I am humbled by this honour in recognition of our work and start the New Year energised and excited about the potential of the NHSA to achieve so much more to improve the health and the wealth of the North.

At the NHSA Dr Yadi is at the forefront of establishing multi-partner collaborations between healthcare systems and leading industry from medtech to pharma, biotech and digital health companies. In his previous role as a strategy consultant at the leading firm, PA Consulting Group Hakim co-managed the company's translational medicine team.

During his time at PA Hakim was seconded to UK Government where he was the Chief Operations Officer and a founding member of the UK Trade and Investment (UKTI) now Department of international Trade (DIT) Life Sciences Organisation (LSO). In this role he oversaw the DITs global life science inward investment strategy.

The LSO is now the best performing sector for inward investment within DIT. Hakim continues to advise UK Government and maintains strong links with the DIT LSO.

Hakim is the co-founder of two women’s healthcare companies and is the Vice-President and co-founder of the Global Heart Network, a not-for profit charity that provides better access to cardiovascular care in low and middle income countries. Hakim holds a PhD in the Immunology of Pregnancy from the University of Cambridge.