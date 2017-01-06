Pioneering UK healthcare companies urged to take part in ABHI’s medtech mission to Texas

Pioneering UK healthcare companies keen to develop or strengthen partnerships in Texas are being urged to take part in the next medtech mission to Texas.

Organised by the Association of British Healthcare Industries (ABHI’s), in partnership with leading Academic Health Science Networks (AHSNs) and supported by the UK Government, the mission aims to forge relationships between UK companies and Texas healthcare establishments.

Taking place from 4 to 10th March 2017, the unique visit offers companies to opportunity to connect with a variety of healthcare systems, R&D, buying and professional organisations at the highest levels.

The mission also aims to provide companies with unprecedented access to key opinion leaders (KOLs) and leadership teams in world-class hospital systems and medical centres across the state.

The mission is timed to coincide with the healthcare track of South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, thus providing a further opportunity to meet with leaders in health and technology.

ABHI International Director, Paul Benton, said:

The ABHI mission is part of a rolling series of ABHI led visits to Texas. It builds on the highly successful visits in 2016, which saw companies benefit from introductions and engagement with hospital and clinical leaders including the US military as well as GPO’s, distributors and professional business support organisations. We are currently recruiting for the mission and are keen to talk to anyone who is looking to strengthen export links with the state.

James Whitticase, CEO, OBS Medical who attended the previous med tech mission, said:

Attending the mission in October was a real eye opener, the connections and network the ABHI has built in Texas is nothing short of astounding and surpassed all our expectations. The quality, seniority and willingness to engage from those we met was incredible, we will certainly be going back to Texas with ABHI.

Texas has been chosen for the mission as it is an economic powerhouse.

It has the second largest GDP of any US State at 1.7 trillion dollars and were it a sovereign country, it would be ranked as the 12th largest economy in the world by GDP.

It has the highest proportion of hospitals of any state in the US and is ranked 3rd in the US on overall healthcare expenditure, beating the City of London or even countries such as Portugal.

Texas is the 7th largest health economy in the world and has significant ambition to be a global healthcare and lifesciences player over the next decade.