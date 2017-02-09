Olympic triathletes Brownlee brothers select Isobar Compression to reduce DVT risk from long-haul flights

Isobar Compression has today announced it will provide Olympic triathletes Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee with bespoke custom fit compression garments which are crucial for athletes who regularly travel for training and competitions.

The Brownlee brothers will wear Isobar compression socks, which provides cutting-edge technology to protect against medical complications, during frequent travel required by their intense training and competition schedules.

Isobar Compression garments significantly reduce the risk of Deep-Vein Thrombosis (DVT) from long-haul flights by manufacturing precise, custom fit compression garments for professional sportsmen and women as well as for medical, corporate and travel customers.

A 3D scan of the leg or arm is undertaken, with a personalised custom fit garment produced delivering optimal pressure, fit and comfort – the first of its kind on the market.

Double Olympic champion Alistair said:

We train and race all over the world, which involves a massive amount of flying. Coming from a medical family, we know the chance of getting a DVT is not worth the risk and could end our careers. Isobar compression socks fit perfectly therefore we can wear them all day whilst travelling.

Olympic medalist Jonathan added:

The precise compression level is based on clinical research, so we know they work really well and wearing the compression socks gives us reassurance whilst we are frequently travelling.

Barney Haynes, Chief Operating Officer for Isobar Compression said:

The Brownlees are amongst an elite group of athletes, including over 80 British Olympians and Paralympians, who benefit from Isobar compression when they travel. We are delighted to have used our unique technology to support the health of such great Olympians.

Professor Charles McCollum, Professor of Surgery and Head of Academic Surgery at the University of Manchester and Isobar Chief Medical Advisor added: