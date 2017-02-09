Olympic triathletes Brownlee brothers select Isobar Compression to reduce DVT risk from long-haul flights

February 9, 2017 at 1:38 AM

Isobar Compression has today announced it will provide Olympic triathletes Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee with bespoke custom fit compression garments which are crucial for athletes who regularly travel for training and competitions.

The Brownlee brothers will wear Isobar compression socks, which provides cutting-edge technology to protect against medical complications, during frequent travel required by their intense training and competition schedules.

Isobar Compression garments significantly reduce the risk of Deep-Vein Thrombosis (DVT) from long-haul flights by manufacturing precise, custom fit compression garments for professional sportsmen and women as well as for medical, corporate and travel customers.

A 3D scan of the leg or arm is undertaken, with a personalised custom fit garment produced delivering optimal pressure, fit and comfort – the first of its kind on the market.

Double Olympic champion Alistair said:

We train and race all over the world, which involves a massive amount of flying. Coming from a medical family, we know the chance of getting a DVT is not worth the risk and could end our careers. Isobar compression socks fit perfectly therefore we can wear them all day whilst travelling.

Olympic medalist Jonathan added:

The precise compression level is based on clinical research, so we know they work really well and wearing the compression socks gives us reassurance whilst we are frequently travelling.

Barney Haynes, Chief Operating Officer for Isobar Compression said:

The Brownlees are amongst an elite group of athletes, including over 80 British Olympians and Paralympians, who benefit from Isobar compression when they travel. We are delighted to have used our unique technology to support the health of such great Olympians.

Professor Charles McCollum, Professor of Surgery and Head of Academic Surgery at the University of Manchester and Isobar Chief Medical Advisor added:

Now, for the first time, we are able to deliver the precise pressures needed for each indication, whether increasing performance and recovery for elite athletes, DVT prevention, or treating lymphoedema and leg ulcers.

This is something that cannot be achieved by any existing compression stocking or bandaging system.

Source:

http://www.isobar-compression.com/news/2017/2/3/olympic-medallists-alistair-and-jonathan-brownlee-choose-isobar

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

How can we tackle antimicrobial resistance?
More than 1,000 patients at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals benefit from high-tech robot
Okayama University researchers uncover potential new therapeutic target for invasive bladder cancer
Technical heart surgery procedure to be demonstrated at Arab Health 2017
Showcase of Renishaw’s Additive-manufacture for Design-led Efficient Patient Treatment software
Increase in double mastectomy is “striking,” says study
Mediplus to showcase drug delivery system at Arab Health
Minimizing contamination risk by separating clean and sterile areas with pass through autoclaves

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

It's only a matter of time before we can reverse the aging process. It hasn't been already achieved because the human body is extremely complex and does itself a lot of different types of damage.

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

These prosthetics are a big change from traditional models. The knees are designed with a programmable computer that is built in to the joint. This battery powered technology continuously controls both the swing and the stance phase of the prosthetic through real time data that the computer receives from its built-in sensors.

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Touch Surgery partners with DAQRI to launch new surgical training platform