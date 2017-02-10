Regular intake of prebiotics may promote recovery of normal sleep patterns after stress

February 10, 2017 at 10:51 AM

What are some ways you cope with stresses in your life? Do you do yoga? Meditate? Exercise? Perhaps you should add taking prebiotics to that list.

Probiotics are well known to benefit digestive health, but prebiotics are less well understood. Prebiotics are certain types of non-digestible fibers that probiotic bacteria feed on, such as the fibers found in many plant sources like asparagus, oatmeal, and legumes. Certain bacteria also feed on non-fibers such as the protein lactoferrin, which also acts like a prebiotic and is found in breast milk.

According to a new study published in the online journal, Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience by Professor Monika Fleshner, PhD, and her team from the University of Colorado, Boulder, regular intake of prebiotics may promote beneficial gut bacteria and recovery of normal sleep patterns after a stressful episode.

Related Stories

"Acute stress can disrupt the gut microbiome," explained Dr. Agnieszka Mika, a postdoctoral fellow and one of the authors of the study, "and we wanted to test if a diet rich in prebiotics would increase beneficial bacteria as well as protect gut microbes from stress-induced disruptions. We also wanted to look at the effects of prebiotics on the recovery of normal sleep patterns, since they tend to be disrupted after stressful events."

In this experiment, test rats received prebiotic diets for several weeks prior to a stressful test condition and compared with control rats that did not receive the prebiotic-enriched diet. Interestingly, rats that ate prebiotics prior to the stressful event did not experience stress-induced disruption in their gut microbiota, and also recovered healthier sleep patterns sooner than controls.

Given that these experiments were done in rats, are these results relevant for humans? "The stressor the rats received was the equivalent of a single intense acute stressful episode for humans, such as a car accident or the death of a loved one," said Dr. Robert S. Thompson, the lead author of the study. "A next set of studies will be looking exactly at that question - can prebiotics help humans to protect and restore their gut microflora and recover normal sleep patterns after a traumatic event?"

In the mean time, should we start including prebiotics in our diets to help cope with stress? "So far no adverse effects from prebiotics have been reported," said Dr. Mika, "and they are found widely in many plants, even present in breast milk, and are already commercially available." Healthy gut bacteria and restful sleep could be your benefits.

Source:

Frontiers

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

RIT research explores impact of shear stress on cells moving through blood vessels
Clinical psychologist examines stress reactions among men and women from subjective, hormonal and neuronal standpoint
Stress hormone has major effect on perception and perceptual learning
Skidmore College scientist discovers health benefits of balanced, protein-pacing, low-calorie diet
Study finds impaired secretion of stress hormone in healthy Indigenous young adults
Researcher awarded $1.8 million grant to explore how chronic stress impacts cancer development
Israeli researchers examine potential damaging psychological effects of cyber-terror attacks
Clinical study finds evidence that mindfulness meditation training combats anxiety

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

In the outpatient clinic and in the laboratory our current research studies aim at understanding the mechanisms of release and clearance and the biological functions of exosomes and membrane particles in the plasma of individuals who develop emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease characterized by enlargement of airspaces and loss of alveoli.

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

It's only a matter of time before we can reverse the aging process. It hasn't been already achieved because the human body is extremely complex and does itself a lot of different types of damage.

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

These prosthetics are a big change from traditional models. The knees are designed with a programmable computer that is built in to the joint. This battery powered technology continuously controls both the swing and the stance phase of the prosthetic through real time data that the computer receives from its built-in sensors.

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Prolonged exposure to high temperature decreases blood flow and limits exercise capacity