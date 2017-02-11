Hispanic immigrant, African American men have highest rate of workplace injury

February 11, 2017 at 12:57 PM

Hispanic immigrant and African American men work in jobs with the highest risk of injury, according to a new study of workplace injuries and disability.

"We found that their risk was higher even when we accounted for education and other demographic characteristics," said lead author Seth Seabury, director of the Keck-Schaeffer Initiative for Population Health at the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics and Keck School of Medicine of USC. "Disparities in economic opportunities for minorities lead them to take more hazardous jobs that raise their risk of injury and disability."

For the study published in the February edition of Health Affairs, USC researchers found that men ages 18 to 64 who are Hispanic immigrants have the highest average workplace injury rate at 13.7 per 1,000 workers, followed by African American men (more than 12), and U.S.-born Hispanic men (nearly 12), white men (11.8), and Asian Americans (nearly 10). Other ethnicities have a rate of around 11 per 1,000 workers.

The researchers from USC Schaeffer Center, the Keck School of Medicine at USC and Boston University analyzed two sets of data that had similar demographic characteristics. One set, from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey from 2006 to 2013, included 11.6 million respondents. The other, the Survey of Income and Program Participation by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics for years 1996, 2001, 2004 and 2008, included 198,000 respondents.

More injuries, more disability

A higher expected workplace injury rate is linked to an elevated risk of disability, but especially so for older workers ages 50 to 64, the researchers found. African Americans in this age bracket have a 4.4 percent rate of work-related disability, followed by foreign-born Hispanics (4.2 percent); Asian Americans (4 percent) and U.S.-born Hispanics (3.5 percent).

Older whites have the lowest disability rate - about 2.5 percent.

Related Stories

The researchers did not identify the underlying causes of the disparities, but discrimination has been a factor in poor worker safety throughout history. The study noted, for example, that a researcher, J. William Lloyd, more than 40 years ago found steel workers who were black were assigned to work the top-side of the coke ovens, and were consequently exposed to high levels of cancer-causing emissions.

"Historically, ethnic minorities have faced some of the worst job conditions," said Seabury, who is also an associate professor of ophthalmology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. "The United States has made progress in reducing on-the-job injuries, but our findings indicate that disparities still exist. Minority workers experience worse health."

The researchers said that, because they focused on workplace injuries for this study, they may have fallen short of capturing the full extent to which working conditions can hurt the health of minority and immigrant workers.

Bias in the workplace

The researchers listed possible factors that may contribute to disparities in work-related injuries, such as a bias in assigning minority workers to the riskiest tasks, or discrimination in hiring and promotion.

"Based on our findings, policy makers and regulators may need to review whether employers are systematically assigning people of different races and ethnicities different jobs or job tasks according to their risk," the researchers wrote.

Investing more in lowering injury risk is expensive, and it could lead employers to lower wages or reduce job opportunities, the researchers noted.

"Care needs to be taken to ensure that efforts to make workplaces safer do not at the same time reduce economic opportunities for vulnerable populations," they wrote. "The issues raised here will only become more salient and politically charged as the U.S. population continues to become more diverse."

Source:

https://pressroom.usc.edu/minorities-face-greatest-risk-of-injury-disability-on-the-job/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Poor and less-educated older Americans more likely to suffer from chronic pain, research shows
Taking multiple medications linked to frailty in older adults
Autologous hematopoietic cell transplant may induce sustained remission of multiple sclerosis
FDA grants permission to market new Seeker System for screening rare metabolic disorders in newborns
Missing gene may cause kidney and urinary tract defects in people with DiGeorge syndrome
WHO's new guidance aims to improve chances of survival for cancer patients
Mount Sinai study characterizes genetically modified rat model of autism and intellectual disability
High concentration peroxide ingestions can lead to life-threatening ailments and death

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

In the outpatient clinic and in the laboratory our current research studies aim at understanding the mechanisms of release and clearance and the biological functions of exosomes and membrane particles in the plasma of individuals who develop emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease characterized by enlargement of airspaces and loss of alveoli.

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

It's only a matter of time before we can reverse the aging process. It hasn't been already achieved because the human body is extremely complex and does itself a lot of different types of damage.

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

These prosthetics are a big change from traditional models. The knees are designed with a programmable computer that is built in to the joint. This battery powered technology continuously controls both the swing and the stance phase of the prosthetic through real time data that the computer receives from its built-in sensors.

Advances in prosthetic knee technology
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
TSRI study offers first look at early stages of brain development in patients with Fragile X syndrome