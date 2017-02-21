Clarkson University research on walking ability shows new way to recovery for stroke survivors

February 21, 2017 at 4:10 AM

Stroke is the leading cause of disability in older adults in the United States, but research by Clarkson University Associate Professor of Physical Therapy George Fulk and his colleagues is pointing the way to recovery for people who are relearning how to walk.

Using data collected over a number of years from two other large clinical trials, the Potsdam, N.Y. researcher and his team were able to create and analyze one large database. Their results show a six-minute walk test is the strongest predictor of walking activity in the home and community for stroke survivors. That information, in turn, helps map the most effective steps for physical rehabilitation and independence.

"One of my main focuses in research and my passion in physical therapy is to better understand how physical therapy interventions help people with stroke to relearn to walk again, so we need to better understand how to measure walking activity," says Fulk. "We can't follow patients around all day, so we measure how they walk in the clinic to try to understand out how they will function in the community and at home. A lot of times clinic and at-home experiences don't match, though."

Related Stories

For example, some people perform better in a clinic because it's a closed safe environment with not as many obstacles to walking. Sometimes, patients could be afraid of falling or they may not have the social support to get out, he notes. Then again, some people may not seem to be as likely to succeed but they just do it.

Step activity monitors turned out to be the answer to the puzzle of how much and how well stroke survivors were walking. Among the factors they measured, researchers found that walking endurance with the six-minute walk test was the strongest individual predictor of community walking activity.

The study matches Fulk's belief that a person's walking endurance, motor function, and balance are essential for walking activity after a stroke, so rehabilitation interventions should focus on these areas to improve a stroke survivor's ability to walk once they leave the hospital or clinic.

"The more we can learn, the more we can help them have a better recovery," Fulk says.

Source:

http://www.clarkson.edu/news/2017/news-release_2017-02-20-1.html

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Stroke-injured rat brain forms functioning connections with transplanted neurons, study shows
Chronic kidney disease patients have high out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures, study finds
Innovation in stroke aftercare across Europe: an interview with Professor Urs Fischer
Early menstruation linked to higher stroke risk
UCLA study shows how the brain initiates repair by generating replacement cells after stroke
New Hey You campaign uses music and rhythm to increase awareness of AF-related stroke risk
Researchers examine national trends in perioperative cardiovascular outcomes and mortality after noncardiac surgery
Cell powerhouses may be good therapeutic target for brain injury

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Targeting RNA repeats

RNA repeats are stretches of code in the body that incrementally repeat. For example, in the most common cause of adult-on-set muscular dystrophy a RNA has a repeat of r(CUG) and this three letter code can repeat thousands of times.

Targeting RNA repeats

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Reduced eye contact is one of the hallmark symptoms of autism and often one of the earliest red flags for parents and physicians. The reason why has been a longstanding debate in the field.

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Carving a career in science

I was interested in a whole range of subjects, but the one that really grasped me from a young age was biology and, in particular, human biology. I was really fascinated with how the human body worked and I still am; that's something that has stayed with me.

Carving a career in science

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Joslin scientists suggest new approach to improve stroke therapy