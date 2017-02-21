Medication adherence interventions can help avoid hospitalizations for heart disease patients

February 21, 2017 at 4:45 AM

Poor adherence to medication regimens is a common problem among patients with cardiovascular diseases like high blood pressure, heart disease, and heart failure. Poor adherence is one reason mortality rates among those patients remain high. Todd Ruppar, associate professor in the Sinclair School of Nursing at the University of Missouri, has found that a variety of interventions aimed at increasing medication adherence can help people with cardiovascular disease avoid the hospital. Ruppar will address the barriers to medication adherence during the Public Health Grand Rounds offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Atlanta.

Related Stories

"Medication is a critical part of cardiovascular disease treatment, and adhering to medication instructions is essential in patient self-care," Ruppar said. "Unfortunately, many patients don't take their medications as prescribed, which increases their risk for heart attack, stroke, or worsening of heart failure symptoms that will impair physical function, and lead to a higher risk for hospital visits and death."

Ruppar's research examines different medication interventions for adults with cardiovascular disease. Different interventions include education and telephone monitoring, interventions designed to link medication-taking with daily habits and routines, video-based patient education, post-discharge home visits, computer-based programs, and medication diaries.

"Affordability, a lack of understanding the importance of medication and side effects are some of the reasons patients don't take their medications as directed," Ruppar said. "The reasons will differ for each patient, so knowing that we have a set of interventions that work will help health care providers and patients improve medication adherence, leading to better outcomes for the patient."​

Source:

http://www.muhealth.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

'Anti-ageing' hormone may play major role in development of kidney disease, study suggests
‘Heart disease’ related to hardening of arteries could affect feet, kidneys and the brain
Effects of Deepwater Horizon disaster on fish shed new light on how air pollution affects human hearts
WHO’s Global Hearts initiative focuses on reducing heart disease worldwide
Optegra Eye Health Care’s flagship Central London hospital celebrates first anniversary
Specific genetic errors that trigger congenital heart disease can be reproduced in common fruit fly
New guidelines provide expanded treatment options for millions of women living with heart failure
RTI study: Cardiovascular disease costs expected to reach $1.1 trillion in next two decades

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Targeting RNA repeats

RNA repeats are stretches of code in the body that incrementally repeat. For example, in the most common cause of adult-on-set muscular dystrophy a RNA has a repeat of r(CUG) and this three letter code can repeat thousands of times.

Targeting RNA repeats

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Reduced eye contact is one of the hallmark symptoms of autism and often one of the earliest red flags for parents and physicians. The reason why has been a longstanding debate in the field.

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Carving a career in science

I was interested in a whole range of subjects, but the one that really grasped me from a young age was biology and, in particular, human biology. I was really fascinated with how the human body worked and I still am; that's something that has stayed with me.

Carving a career in science

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Drug given to reduce side effects of pain medication may facilitate gastrointestinal recovery after testicular cancer surgery