Philips unveils advanced radiology solutions at 2017 ECR to enhance clinical decision-making process

March 1, 2017 at 8:42 AM

Philips introduces advanced radiology solutions at 2017 European Congress of Radiology to address evolving healthcare demands and support the changing role of the radiologist

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today unveiled new advanced radiology solutions at the 2017 European Congress of Radiology (ECR), beginning March 1 at the Austria Center in Vienna, Austria. In response to today’s increasingly value-based focus in healthcare, Philips’ newest integrated innovations are centered on empowering radiologists to deliver more value across the healthcare continuum.

In an environment that demands balance between patient outcomes and financial performance, many health systems are looking for innovative solutions for the workflow, diagnostic, financial and patient satisfaction challenges they face daily. Radiology is at the center of the majority of healthcare decisions, driving the timely detection and accurate diagnosis and treatment of disease at its earliest stages. Philips’ integrated solutions for radiology are designed to simplify the path to clinical decision-making for better patient outcomes at a lower cost, eliminating stress on the patient and the radiology team in general.

“As health organizations continue to move toward value-based care, they need intelligent solutions to meet the challenges they face in improving outcomes, lowering cost of healthcare delivery and enhancing patient and staff experience,” said Robert Cascella, CEO, Diagnosis and Treatment, Philips. “Responding to the specific needs of our customers during a time of increasing stress on diagnostic imaging teams, Philips is delivering integrated hardware, software, solutions and services that make radiology departments more efficient and more valuable to healthcare institutions and their patients.”

Simplifying the path to clinical decision making

Across radiology modalities, Philips is offering simplified, comprehensive solutions to transform imaging and connect data and information for a fast, efficient, clinical decision-making process.

At ECR this year, Philips unveils a portfolio of value-enhancing, data-driven radiology solutions, including:

  • Azurion, Philips’ recently launched, next generation image-guided therapy platform that allows clinicians to easily and confidently perform a wide range of routine and complex procedures, helping them to optimize interventional lab performance and provide superior care. It is powered by ConnectOS, a new operating system that provides a seamless integration of real-time information from all relevant technologies in the interventional lab.
  • Access CT, allows cost-conscious healthcare organizations to establish or enhance CT imaging capabilities at an accessible cost for a high return on their investment. Equipped with tools that enable health systems to operate efficiently and economically, Philips Access CT balances performance to deliver broad clinical coverage and a low total cost of ownership.
  • DigitalDiagnost C50, a ceiling mounted digital X-ray system, enables radiologists to address a broad range of clinical applications with diagnostic-quality images and stitching functionality. Various room configurations allow for cost effective, customized solutions and the Eleva user interface with pre-programmed settings provides a fast, easy workflow.
  • DoseWise Portal 2.2, a next generation radiation dose management software platform for healthcare providers to record, track and analyze radiation exposure to patients and clinicians. The newest version includes enhanced connectivity and informatics capabilities to address key challenges faced by radiology departments, such as managing dose exposure to ensure patient and staff wellbeing and improving integrated access to patient information to deliver data-driven decision support.
  • ElastQ Imaging, provides a non-invasive, reproducible and easily performed method of assessing tissue stiffness, giving clinicians an option to assess and diagnose liver conditions without the pain or expense of a liver biopsy. Its high-performance shear wave elastography features large region of interest (ROI) color-coded quantitative assessment of tissue stiffness, as well as real-time feedback and intelligent analysis.  
  • MicroDose 3D S90, is designed to be the first digital breast tomosynthesis system capable of single-shot, non-contrast spectral 3D imaging. Using direct digital, photon counting technology to provide 3D and synthetic 2D mammography images, it was developed with high volume screening in mind, to deliver insights into breast composition.

Informatics and services connecting radiology

At ECR Philips will also demonstrate its recently introduced data-driven intelligent solutions connecting patients, practitioners and processes, including:

  • PerformanceBridge, the new suite of operational performance improvement software and services, delivering actionable insights to help guide decision making in radiology.
  • IntelliSpace Portal 9.0, the latest edition of its comprehensive, advanced visual analysis and quantification platform. Featuring a suite of multi-modality functions and expanded neurological tools, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 helps radiologists detect, diagnose and follow-up on treatment of diseases, while using new machine learning capabilities to support the physician.
  • IntelliSpace PACS Radiology Workplace solution, Philips’ advanced workflow solution supporting real-time workflow management. It automates routine functions and removes subjectivity from reading order selection, and workflow cockpit alerts radiologists to unread exams.

In addition to showcasing its portfolio of intelligent and comprehensive connected radiology solutions, Philips will be hosting six lunch symposiums throughout the week at ECR. Philips’ symposiums will highlight the key trends, issues and innovations across multiple radiology modalities including MR, CT, Image Guided Therapy, Ultrasound, Digital X-Ray and Mammography.

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Spherical nucleic acids are structures that are made by taking a nanoparticle template and using chemistry to arrange short strands of DNA or RNA on the surface of those particles. The spherical core of the nanoparticle creates a spherical arrangement of DNA or RNA, similar to tiny little balls of nucleic acids.

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Over the past couple of decades, the analytical technology and the clinical microbiology insight needed to create a breath test for infections has seen a considerable number of advances and there are now numerous research teams focused on evaluating patient breath as a diagnostic fluid for infectious diseases. Significant challenges still need to be overcome.

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

The human exposome is probably best defined as “everything that is not the genome.” This is a bit tongue in cheek, but basically, the exposome is comprised of all of the chemicals in your body from the environment, food, consumer products, their metabolites, the endogenous “housekeeping” chemicals, the cellular wastes from energy production, as well as all of the messenger compounds and life supporting chemicals.

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

