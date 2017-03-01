Physicians feel underprepared to serve perpetrators of intimate partner violence, study finds

March 1, 2017 at 9:30 AM

Family medicine physicians feel underprepared to serve patients whom they know are perpetrators of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV), particularly if they also provide care to the victim.

These findings appear in the Journal of American Board of Family Medicine.

IPV is a serious, preventable public health problem that affects millions of Americans. The term "intimate partner violence" describes physical, sexual, or psychological harm by a current or former partner or spouse. It can occur among heterosexual or same-sex couples and does not require sexual intimacy.

Researchers from Boston University Schools of Medicine (BUSM) and Public Health (BUSPH) and Boston Medical Center (BMC) conducted a qualitative study, which involved interviewing primary care physicians (from the department of family medicine) who reported experiences with male patients known to have perpetrated IPV.

Related Stories

The majority of the physicians in the study reported learning that their male patients were perpetrating intimate partner violence (IPV) because the female victim, who was also their patient, disclosed the abuse, although a number of physicians reported that men disclose their own abusive behavior in order to get help. These physicians described feeling unprepared to intervene when male perpetrators of IPV requested help in addressing their abusive behavior.

"Our findings that physicians lack training to intervene with perpetrators of IPV is consistent with recent research that has shown that only 23 percent of family medicine residency training programs include any training at all regarding how to respond to IPV perpetrators," explained corresponding author Brian Penti, MD, assistant professor of family medicine at BUSM and a family medicine physician at BMC.

According to Penti despite the prevalence of IPV and its impact on victims and their children, the healthcare system has largely avoided addressing the men who perpetrate IPV even though these men often access the healthcare system. "Further research is needed to better identify perpetrators of IPV and to develop effective interventions that can be provided in the primary care setting, and to assist these men with getting the help they need to stop their abusive behaviors," he added.

Source:

Boston University Medical Center

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

InnovationDB conducts study to explore use of plastic electronics in healthcare devices
Interface Clinical Research outlines new model for running primary care trials
New Philips HealWell lighting system supports sleep, improves patient experience in healthcare facilities
IMF lending conditions impede West Africa's progress towards achieving universal health coverage
Diabetes can be prevented and reversed with carbohydrate restricted diet, says UAB expert
New X-ray imaging technology holds potential for life-saving uses in security and healthcare
Latest advances in medical imaging for personalized healthcare
New research highlights security as top concern for healthcare organisations when managing mobile devices

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Spherical nucleic acids are structures that are made by taking a nanoparticle template and using chemistry to arrange short strands of DNA or RNA on the surface of those particles. The spherical core of the nanoparticle creates a spherical arrangement of DNA or RNA, similar to tiny little balls of nucleic acids.

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Over the past couple of decades, the analytical technology and the clinical microbiology insight needed to create a breath test for infections has seen a considerable number of advances and there are now numerous research teams focused on evaluating patient breath as a diagnostic fluid for infectious diseases. Significant challenges still need to be overcome.

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

The human exposome is probably best defined as “everything that is not the genome.” This is a bit tongue in cheek, but basically, the exposome is comprised of all of the chemicals in your body from the environment, food, consumer products, their metabolites, the endogenous “housekeeping” chemicals, the cellular wastes from energy production, as well as all of the messenger compounds and life supporting chemicals.

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
TSRI researchers develop new approach to find how environmental estrogens impact public health