Researchers have uncovered a mechanism that helps block the accumulation of proteins involved in Alzheimer's disease. Tapping into this natural process may therefore help prevent or treat the condition.

Alzheimer's disease is characterized by the build-up of amyloid-beta fragments in the brain. There is hope that reducing levels of the enzyme BACE-1, which cleaves larger proteins into these fragments, might help treat the disease.

"We have found that a type of nucleic acid found in brains of healthy individuals reduces the level of BACE-1 by promoting its degradation," said Dr. Wei Hong, senior author of The FEBS Journal article.