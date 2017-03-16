Penn State researchers receive NIH grant to improve lives of people with peripheral arterial disease

March 16, 2017 at 1:57 AM

A $9.7 million National Institutes of Health project grant to Penn State College of Medicine aims to improve the lives of millions of people living with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). A multidisciplinary team of researchers led by Dr. Lawrence Sinoway, director of Penn State Heart and Vascular Institute, will study blood pressure increases in patients with PAD.

PAD is a narrowing of the arteries from the heart to the legs and other peripheral areas of the body. It's caused by atherosclerosis, a build-up of arterial plaque. More than 8.5 million Americans are estimated to have PAD, which puts them at an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, as well as complications ranging from problems with wound healing to amputations.

Debilitating pain is a daily struggle for many patients with PAD. They may experience chest pain, as well as pain or cramping in leg or hip muscles, when they walk or climb stairs.

Over the next five years, Sinoway's research team will be investigating a phenomenon called the exercise pressor reflex in PAD patients and in animal models of PAD.
When exercising, the exercise pressor reflex increases blood pressure to promote blood flow and oxygen to muscles. However, this reflex may be overly active in PAD.

Patients with PAD have higher-than-normal blood pressure increases when they exercise, which raises the risk of chest pain, heart attacks and strokes. Sinoway's team hypothesizes that blood pressure rises so much in PAD patients during physical activity because of an abnormally activated exercise pressor reflex.

"We think that understanding this reflex is really crucial to understanding why people with peripheral arterial disease get these other problems, and to understand how we can improve their disability," he said.

The award from the NIH is a Program Project grant (PO1), which supports broad-based, multidisciplinary research focused on a specific theme. The money will be shared among three projects studying the exercise pressor reflex system in PAD.

Related Stories

Sinoway will investigate the reflex in people with PAD. One of his studies will examine the reflex and blood pressure increases before and after surgical interventions that restore blood flow to the affected limb.

The two other lead researchers on the project will conduct their studies in rodent models of PAD. Marc Kaufman, professor and research associate director of the Heart and Vascular Institute, will study nerve fibers that sense reduced oxygen in leg muscles during exercise in PAD. Dr. Jianhua Li, professor of medicine, will investigate the role of cytokines, small proteins secreted by muscle cells that may play a role in elevating the reflex in PAD. Li first came up with the idea to study the reflex in PAD eight years ago.

Other researchers who will make a major contribution to the project are Victor Ruiz-Velasco, professor of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine, who will provide the animals for the research, and Qing Yang, professor of radiology, bioengineering, engineering sciences and neurosurgery, who will collaborate on MRI studies looking at how effectively the reflex restores blood flow and oxygen delivery to muscle in PAD patients.

The researchers suspect the exercise pressor reflex may not be particularly effective in delivering extra blood and oxygen to muscles in people with PAD. The reflex may work overtime in PAD patients to compensate, leading to dangerously high blood pressure and an overtaxed heart.

Confirming this would open the door to reducing the reflex—by advising different types of physical activity or with drugs—which could reduce pain and fatal events in patients.

"We think the exercise pressor reflex is a big player" in PAD complications, Sinoway said. "But there's very little literature out there on this, and that's why we think it's a significant topic."

Source:

https://pennstatehealthnews.org/2017/03/researchers-awarded-nearly-10-million-to-study-peripheral-arterial-disease/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+PennStateHealth%2FHersheyMedicalCenter+%28Penn+State+Health+Milton+S.+Hershey+Medical+Center+news+feed%29

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Zika virus may also cause serious cardiovascular complications, research shows
High levels of folate during pregnancy may decrease hypertension risk in children
Promising new drug may offer effective treatment for heart failure patients
Study assesses effect of combining exercise, dietary supplements on muscle mass and function
Temporary blood pressure drops in middle age may increase risk of dementia in later years
Implantable cardiac monitors reveal abnormalities in healthy mountaineers at high altitudes
Impotence drugs may have life-prolonging effect on heart attack patients, research suggests
Hormone replacement therapy linked to lower risk of atherosclerosis and death in women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Two application areas seeing a major surge for the Multisizer are in environmental research and for optimization of recombinant protein expression in the lab. An example of the former is work published last year by researchers at the University of Aalborg in Denmark. They used the Multisizer 4e instrument to count and size pathogenic E. coli and to study the ability of another environmental organism D. magna to reduce this pathogenic E. coli strain in the environment.

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Immuno-oncology did not exist four years ago, it's a term coined by Dr. Axel Hoos, Head of the newly defined immuno-oncology department at GSK. He is also Senior Vice President Therapeutic Area (TA) and Head for Oncology R&D. Previously, it was referred to as cancer immunotherapy, but now it is called immuno-oncology (IO).

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Jamf’s mission is very simple: we want to help organizations succeed with Apple devices. It's a very broad mission, Apple devices are getting used increasingly more in businesses, for example healthcare providers and in a variety of other industries, such as education. Our goal is to help them succeed with Apple devices to either empower their employees, empower their teachers or students, and help IT be more effective and efficient.

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Early treatment with heart failure drug can improve cardiac function in young boys with DMD