BioTek’s Vice President named member of Vermont Governor’s Government Modernization and Efficiency Team

BioTek Instruments proudly announces that Vice President Adam Alpert was named a member of Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s Government Modernization and Efficiency Team (GMET). This team, comprised of twelve individuals from inside and outside State government, will advise on strategic initiatives towards improving efficiencies and outcomes throughout Vermont’s government. Ultimately, the team’s recommendations will support the Governor’s goals of making Vermont more affordable and strengthening the economy in the modern era.

Mr. Alpert will bring particular expertise to the team in the form of a strategic budgeting model, which was used to expand BioTek’s global leadership and success in the life science instrumentation market over the past decade. He echoed the Governor’s goals, noting:

To the extent that we can grow the economy, make Vermont more affordable, and protect the most vulnerable; the prospect for healthy, prosperous Vermonters is much more likely to be realized. Personally, I can’t imagine a more satisfying effort.

Governor Phil Scott added: