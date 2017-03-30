Doctors Studio introduces noninvasive medical procedure to treat erectile dysfunction

Boca Raton based Doctors Studio, an integrative wellness practice led by sexual wellness expert and leading author Dr. Lisbeth Roy, is proud to announce they have become the exclusive area provider of the GAINSWave™, a drug-free, noninvasive medical procedure designed to treat Erectile Dysfunction.

The GAINSWave™ therapy, sometimes referred to as shock wave therapy, uses high-frequency acoustic pulse waves to improve any man's sexual performance. As a man ages, the blood vessels that supply the blood needed for good erectile function, begin to collapse or become clogged. Basically, the pulsating waves improve blood flow by opening existing blood vessels and stimulating the growth of new blood vessels. Increased blood flow results in improved sexual performance. Along with repairing age-worn blood vessels, it stimulates the creation of new blood vessels and the rejuvenation of erectile tissue.

There's over 40 clinical studies on the therapy showing significant improvement and in many cases reversal of erectile dysfunction. "The GAINSWave™ is ideal for men who cannot take Viagra, or who have tried oral ED drugs and have been disappointed with the results," says Lisbeth Roy, DO of Doctors Studio. It has proven to be a safe and effective alternative to Viagra and other oral ED medications. GAINSWave™ has over an 80% improvement rate with men reporting improved function and quality of erections, increased sensitivity, decreased refractory time between orgasms, more powerful erections which has yielded in many men seeking this treatment for sexual performance in addition to erectile dysfunction.

Dr. Roy went on to say that the treatment is particularly effective when it is used in conjunction with other alternative male procedures such as the P-shot, which harnesses the power of platelet rich plasma (PRP). "These two procedures are what we call 'synergistic,' meaning that each one enhances the effect of the other. When we combine PRP and GAINSWave therapies together, we deliver a `one-two punch,' that results in even better results!"

While very new in the US, this has been used successfully in Europe for years. Doctors Studio is now treating men with the GAINSWave™ in their offices at 2300 Glades Road, Suite 260W Boca Raton, FL. Schedule your consult today! 561-444-7751.