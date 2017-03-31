Firstcare Health Plans wins TDC award for third consecutive year

March 31, 2017 at 8:21 PM

In late 2016, FirstCare Health Plans received word from the Texas Diabetes Council (TDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that it was being honored for performing above the Texas average for Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) performance measures for blood glucose control (A1c), blood pressure and cholesterol treatments related to diabetes care in 2015 for our Abilene and Waco service areas.

This award marks the third consecutive year of FirstCare's recognition by the TDC and DSHS for performing above the Texas average for HEDIS performance measures related to diabetes care. FirstCare was recognized in 2015 for our 2013 performance in the Amarillo service area and again in 2016 for our 2014 performance in both the Abilene and Waco service areas.

"This recognition demonstrates our commitment to improving the health of people with diabetes in Texas," said FirstCare CMO Adolfo Valadez, M.D. "Our focus has been on improved health outcomes for our members—identifying the best ways to reach those with diabetes, or even those who could be considered pre-diabetic, and working with their doctor and our clinical team to improve their health."

On Thursday, January 26, 2017, FirstCare Clinical QI Analyst Robin Fletcher, RN, MPH, was presented with the 2016 TDC recognition award for FirstCare at the TDC meeting held at the DSHS offices in Austin, Texas. Ms. Fletcher attends the TDC meetings and related TDC Advocacy and Outreach Committee sessions—providing input on their work from the HMO perspective and also as a diabetes advocate.

TDC's vision—a Texas free of diabetes and its complications—and its mission to effectively reduce the health and economic burdens of diabetes align with FirstCare's core values that everything we do is because we believe that all Texans and our communities should be healthy.

