New partnership to provide clinicians with latest guidance on treating endocrine disorders

March 31, 2017 at 12:00 PM

The Endocrine Society and Medscape announced today a new partnership that brings together the Society's expertise and Medscape's innovative, peer-to-peer digital platforms and award-winning content to provide clinicians with the latest guidance and most relevant insights on diagnosing and treating diabetes, obesity, osteoporosis, infertility, and other endocrine disorders.

The Endocrine Society is the largest organization of endocrinology professionals, including physicians, researchers, and educators. One of the Society's objectives is to share its resources with primary care clinicians to better equip them when treating patients. Medscape is the leading provider of medical news, expert perspectives and conference coverage for medical professionals and reaches the largest digital audience of primary care physicians.

"Hormonal disruptions cause conditions that affect millions of people, including diabetes, thyroid disorders, obesity, infertility, growth disorders, sleep disorders, and endocrine cancers," said Society President Henry M. Kronenberg, M.D. "Our exciting new partnership with Medscape is going to equip physicians around the world with the expert insights they need to better understand the latest medical breakthroughs and treatments for these conditions and ultimately help them provide the best care for their patients."

Through the partnership, Endocrine Society experts will work with Medscape editors to produce original features that bring the most timely and useful guidance to endocrinologists, primary care physicians, and all others who care for patients affected by endocrine disorders.

In addition, Endocrine Society experts will share and discuss compelling case studies on Medscape Consult™, Medscape's global, peer-to-peer, point-of-care digital platform. Tens of thousands of physicians have leveraged Medscape's crowdsourcing platform to compare cases, ask questions, and discuss best practices.

Medscape is also providing expanded news coverage of the Society's annual meeting, ENDO 2017, Orlando, Florida, April 1-4, 2017. ENDO is the world's premier event for endocrine practitioners, researchers, educators and students, showcasing the latest discoveries in endocrine science and medicine.

"With the diagnosis of endocrine disorders on the rise, physicians are seeking current, reliable and readily accessible recommendations that keep up with the pace of new clinical information", said Steve Zatz, MD, CEO of WebMD/Medscape. "Our new partnership with the Endocrine Society deepens our commitment to provide physicians with point-of-care guidance that is evidence-based, clinically useful and informed by leading experts in the field."

