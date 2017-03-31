Publicly-funded research key to improving biomedical innovation

March 31, 2017 at 10:43 PM

A new paper co-authored by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health's Bhaven Sampat, PhD, shows that 30 percent of all NIH-funded grants produce research that is cited by a private-sector patent. The publicly-funded research creates knowledge that links to private companies' efforts to develop drugs, medical devices, and other patented biomedical products. Findings from 'The Applied Value of Public Investments in Biomedical Research are published today in the journal, Science.

In the budget recently submitted to Congress, President Trump asked for a reduction in the 2018 funding of the U.S. National Institutes of Health of almost 20 percent--or $6 billion, which could have consequences for biomedical innovation and those suffering from a variety of illnesses and conditions according to Dr. Sampat, associate professor of Health Policy and Management at the Mailman School and with the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), and his colleagues Danielle Li at Harvard Business School, and Pierre Azoulay of MIT Sloan School of Management and NBER.

Related Stories

Using data on life science patents, including drugs, devices, and other medical technologies, the researchers analyzed the output of research grants awarded by NIH over a 27-year period and provide a method for large-scale accounting of linkages between these public research investments and their commercial applications. NIH, the world's largest single funder of research in the life sciences, provides support for one-third of biomedical R&D in the United States, as well as the majority of funding for so-called "basic" or broad-based biomedical research.

Recognizing that some patents are more valuable than others, they also examined linkages between NIH grants and patents associated with marketed drugs. The researchers found about 10 percent of NIH grants generate a patent directly. "However, a much larger number of NIH grants--about 30 percent of them-- generate articles that are subsequently cited by commercial patents. Therefore, focusing solely on the direct patent output of NIH funding may dramatically understate its importance for producing research that informs commercial innovation," noted the authors.

"While these are intriguing results, better understanding of how crucial each cited grant is to the development of the private sector patent and improved techniques to extract references from patents are needed, " said Sampat. "Measuring the economic effects of science is a hard problem. While we think this paper is a step forward, it is by no means the last word. More work is needed before we can make more definitive statements about the returns to NIH investments."

Source:

https://www.mailman.columbia.edu/public-health-now/news/public-funding-research-key-advancing-biomedical-innovation

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Fighting colorectal cancer
Children born to older mothers are at an advantage, report researchers
Chinese scientists develop simple fluorescence-based assay to detect carbapenem-resistant pathogens
New stenting tool found to be less painful and cheaper than current methods
Researchers characterize ‘gold fingers’ using ion mobility mass spectrometry
Fight against TB threatened by drug resistance
Mobile device management strategy in healthcare
Sexual activity appears to be on the decline among Americans

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Fighting colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a combined term to describe the malignant tumors that occur in the large intestine; the colon being the upper part of the large intestine and the rectum being the lowest part of the large intestine.

Fighting colorectal cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Resurgent outbreak of avian influenza underscores need for control efforts at animal source