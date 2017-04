ABHI, the UK's leading medical technology (MedTech) industry association, yesterday launched a series of recommendations aimed at ensuring the sector continues to prosper once Britain leaves the European Union (EU).

Entitled ‘Healthy outside the EU: Strategy for a thriving MedTech Industry’, the document outlines how the UK can forge successful international relationships, increase efficiency of healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes.

Senior leaders from the industry, healthcare professionals and officials, gathered at ABHI’s London offices to mark the publication of the report. Along with recommendations in its formal response to the ‘Building our Industrial Strategy’ green paper, ABHI will be advocating that ‘Healthy Outside the EU’ informs government policy.

ABHI’s Chief Executive, Peter Ellingworth said: