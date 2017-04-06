Acelity launches V.A.C. VERAFLO CLEANSE CHOICE Dressing for complex wounds

C Acelity, a global advanced wound care company, today announced the global launch of the V.A.C. VERAFLO CLEANSE CHOICE™ Dressing, providing clinicians with a novel, adjunctive non-surgical option that may help clean large complex wounds when complete surgical debridement is not possible or appropriate. When used with V.A.C. VERAFLO™ Therapy, Acelitys negative pressure wound therapy and instillation (NPWTi-d) system, the dressing may provide rapid cleansing of wounds with the goal of augmenting the healing environment.

Ulta with Cleanse Choice Kit

Data highlighting the efficacy of the V.A.C. VERAFLO CLEANSE CHOICE™ Dressing were published in a recent study in the International Wound Journal, one of the industrys leading publications for multidisciplinary wound research and practice. In the study of 21 patients, researchers found that using V.A.C. VERAFLO CLEANSE CHOICE™ Dressing with the V.A.C.ULTA™ Therapy System helped loosen, solubilize, detach and remove viscous wound exudate such as fibrinous and infectious materials from the wound with and without surgical intervention. In the study, use of the V.A.C. VERAFLO CLEANSE CHOICE™ Dressing for full treatment duration and with routine dressing changes reduced the surface area of black non-viable tissue and yellow fibrinous slough to less than ten percent in 18 out of 21 patients.

The results suggest that the V.A.C. VERAFLO CLEANSE CHOICE™ Dressing can improve clinical outcomes compared to the current standard of care. The dressing has the potential to revolutionize practice and define a new pathway for treatment, said Luc Tot, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery in Wound Healing and Burns, Montpellier University Hospital and lead author of the study. The broader implications for what this could mean for clinicians and patients C removing wound bioburden at the bedside C could further help facilitate wound healing at a reduced cost, which continues to be a major concern for both patients and healthcare systems overall.

Chronic and surgical wounds affect more than 10.5 million people in the U.S. and Europe and can cost more than $50 billion per year, yet nearly 30 percent of patients in need of debridement are unable to undergo surgical procedures due to age, pain tolerance or co-morbidities. The new V.A.C. VERAFLO CLEANSE CHOICE™ Dressing is designed to help address this patient population by facilitating the disruption and solubilization of materials in the wound bed, cleansing the wound and helping to prepare the wound bed for primary or secondary wound closure.

We strive to constantly bring forward new advancements in wound care that expand the boundaries of current treatment options, said Joe Woody, president and chief executive officer of Acelity. Our leadership position and deep expertise in this field of medicine affords us the opportunity to build an entirely new generation of advanced devices that is both additive to the care continuum and lowers the overall healthcare spend. When considering treatment options for a severe wound, our aim is to provide clinicians and caregivers with greater certainty by offering the most robust and advanced portfolio of solutions that includes industry-leading therapies and the unique service offerings that only Acelity provides.

The V.A.C. VERAFLO CLEANSE CHOICE™ Dressing is now available in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Latin America. To explore the mechanisms of action of the V.A.C. VERAFLO CLEANSE CHOICE™ Dressing with V.A.C. VERAFLO™ Therapy.