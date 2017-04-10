ICNC 2017 to unveil future applications of nuclear cardiology and cardiac CT imaging

Future applications of nuclear cardiology and cardiac computed tomography (CT) imaging are set to be revealed at the International Conference on Nuclear Cardiology and Cardiac CT (ICNC) 2017.

ICNC 2017 will be held 7 to 9 May in Vienna, Austria, at the Austria Centre Vienna.

ICNC is organised by the Nuclear Cardiology and Cardiac CT section of the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI), a registered branch of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC), and the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM).

ICNC has been a key international scientific event for more than 20 years. Experts from across the globe will present the latest advances in nuclear cardiology and cardiac CT.

"This year's programme focuses on novel applications, new developments, state of the art and future applications in the field," said Dr Oliver Gaemperli, ESC/EACVI programme chair.

Hybrid PET and magnetic resonance (MR) is a new frontier in cardiovascular imaging. Journalists will get an update on the possible use and impact of this technology and how it has the potential to cover unmet needs in cardiology.

Novel applications are also on the horizon with the new generation cardiac SPECT scanners. Members of the press will learn about the practical advantages and appropriate use of these new devices.

Radiation exposure is a hot topic and journalists can hear the latest data on the risks, plus efforts and successes in dose reduction. They will also get breaking knowledge about the best method for assessing chemotherapy induced cardiotoxicity - is it echocardiography, radionuclide imaging, or cardiac MR?

Controversies in clinical cardiac imaging will be debated by leaders in the field. Media representatives will get pro and contra sides of the argument on which imaging modalities should be used to screen asymptomatic patients, follow-up after coronary revascularisation, in the emergency room, and before non-cardiac surgery.

A session will be devoted to contemporary ideas and recent trends in cardiovascular disease in women. Specialists will discuss particular uses of nuclear cardiology, CT, and echocardiography to benefit female patients.

More than 600 cardiologists, nuclear medicine physicians, radiologists, physicists, technologists and other healthcare professionals are expected in Vienna. During two and a half packed days there will be more than 30 scientific sessions led by over 110 international expert faculty and scientists will present their original science in hundreds of abstracts.

Dr Prem Soman, ASNC programme chair, said: "Journalists attending ICNC 2017 will have access to the international leaders in nuclear cardiology and CT. This is the place to find out what's on the horizon in this fast-moving field."

Dr Hein Verberne, EANM programme chair, said: "ICNC is the event to attend for the most comprehensive update on nuclear cardiology and cardiac CT imaging. Journalists should register now."