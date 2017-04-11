AAOS issues new guidelines for treatment of hip osteoarthritis

April 11, 2017 at 8:09 AM

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) recently released a new clinical practice guideline (CPG) on the treatment of osteoarthritis of the hip that strongly recommends the use of pre-surgical treatments to ease pain and improve mobility, including corticosteroid injections, physical therapy and non-narcotic medications. The new guidelines do not recommend the use of hyaluronic acid or glucosamine sulfate to minimize osteoarthritis symptoms, due to a lack of evidence supporting the efficacy of these treatments. In addition, there are no clinically significant differences in patient-oriented outcomes related to hip surgery approach--either anterior or posterior used during following total hip replacement (THR) surgery.

"The strongest CPG recommendations supported the use of intraarticular corticosteroids, physical therapy, and non-narcotic pharmacologic management as conservative treatments for patients with hip osteoarthritis prior to total hip replacement surgery," said Gregory Polkowski, MD, chair of the CPG Work Group on the Treatment of Osteoarthritis of the Hip.

The CPG also states that patients with moderate obesity (a body mass index greater than 30) and severe osteoarthritis of the hip may achieve lower outcome scores following THR when compared to non-obese patients; however, these patients have a similar level of satisfaction and relative improvement in pain and function after THR. In addition, there is limited existing evidence to support that patients who use tobacco products are at an increased risk for complications after THR. Age was moderately associated with lower function and quality of life outcomes; and mental health disorders (depression, anxiety and psychosis) with decreased function, pain relief and quality of life following surgery.

Related Stories

"These patients are still reasonable candidates for a treatment that we know is very effective. The use of risk assessment tools may help inform these patients, and their surgeons, about the potential for increased risk," said Robert H. Quinn, MD, AAOS Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) Section Leader on the Committee on Evidence-Based Quality and Value.

"These topics were included in this CPG to establish current levels of evidence, and to highlight that future research needs to be conducted in these areas to better determine specifically how preoperative risk modification may affect the outcome of total hip arthroplasty surgery," said Dr. Polkowski.

With strong or moderate evidence, the CPG does recommend:

  • The use of risk assessment tools to assist in predicting patient complications, assessing surgical risks and educating osteoarthritis patients who are undergoing THR.
  • The use of corticosteroid injections to improve function and reduce pain "in the short-term" for patients with osteoarthritis of the hip.
  • Physical therapy as a conservative treatment to reduce pain in patients with mild to moderate osteoarthritis of the hip.
  • The use of non-narcotic medications and, specifically, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to improve short-term pain, function or both in patients with symptomatic osteoarthritis of the hip.
  • Postoperative physical therapy after THR to improve early function.
  • The use of tranexamic acid, injected or administered at the surgical site, for patients undergoing THR to minimize blood loss.
Source:

American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers highlight how biomarkers after ACL reconstruction may signal severity of PTOA later in life
Review identifies treatment methods to reduce complications in TKR patients with obesity
Amgen, UCB present romosozumab Phase 2 results at ENDO 2017
Chair yoga program linked to reduction in pain among older adults
Age may not be discernible factor on outcomes of shoulder replacement surgery, study suggests
Researchers develop biomaterials from apple waste for regeneration of bone, cartilage tissues
National Joint Registry study finds disparities in hip or knee joint replacements for ethnic minorities
French osteoporosis expert wins 2017 IOF Committee of National Societies Medal

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Illumina was founded in 1998. It was based on technology invented by Dr. David Walt that was licensed from Tufts University and formed the basis of our microarray business. The fundamental invention was a unique way to put beads in wells that were created on fiber optic bundles, with the beads being imaged through the fibers.

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Many of the most fundamental, life governing biological processes take place at size and time scales that remain invisible with current imaging technologies. Understanding how the molecules that underlie these processes move, interact and change could pave the way for new treatments, cures and the development of novel drug therapies.

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
High leisure-time physical activity improves cartilage health in postmenopausal women with knee OA