DeNovix pink spectrophotometer - fluorometer won by Ukraine National Acaedemy of Science

DeNovix Inc., a US based manufacturer of instrumentation for bioresearch, is proud to announce the winner of a Special Edition Pink DS-11 FX+ Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer. The winner, randomly chosen from thousands of eligible entries to the company’s drawing, is Dr. Olena Livinska of the National Academy of Science of Ukraine.

Olena is a research associate in the Department of Physiology of Industrial Microorganisms in the Zabolotny Institute of Microbiology and Virology. Olena is also the Head of Council of Young Researchers (CYR) in the Institute.

Dr. Livinska stated, “As a part of CYR I am especially happy to emphasize the importance of this prize for our young team of researchers. Our country is going through hard times with science funding decreased severely. Nevertheless, young researchers are still inspired and try to do their best. They continue their research and work as volunteers for the popularization of science. I am proud to work with these people and feel grateful to DeNovix and Biolabtech for an opportunity to make my contribution.” Note: Biolabtech is the exclusive DeNovix distributor for Ukraine.

The DS-11 FX+, recently named Reviewers’ Choice Best Life Science Product 2017, is a stand-alone instrument for rapid UV-Vis and fluorometric quantification of biomolecules. The primary application is for quantification of 1uL samples of nucleic acids and proteins. Other applications include analysis of fluorescently labelled biomolecules, kinetic studies, and microbial cell quantification.

“Our team spoke with Olena the morning after she learned about being drawn as the winner. At DeNovix, we thought that the Pink FX+ was something unique that researchers would be excited about. But more than that, we hoped the winner would be a person who would really put the system to work. Olena was so thankful and excited…we know the instrument will expand the research abilities for her and the dozens of young scientists she’s working with in Kyiv,” said Kevin Kelley, Business Director at DeNovix.

Scientists around the world gained entries to the contest by visiting a DeNovix product page, watching videos, visiting the DeNovix Facebook page, sharing the contest with colleagues, etc. Olena’s winning entry was generated from a visit to the DeNovix Facebook page.

The DS-11 FX+ includes DeNovix’ custom Android™ operating software, Wi-Fi / Ethernet network connectivity and a glove-compatible HD touch screen. Each new instrument is calibrated for life, maintenance free and backed by an industry-leading three-year factory warranty.

The intuitive interface helps users quickly create custom methods that may be defined and saved in password-protected accounts. Results are automatically stored and easily exported to e-mail, USB, network folders, network printers, LIMS, USB drives and label printers. IQ/OQ documentation and performance verification software is available to help achieve compliance in GLP/GMP environments.