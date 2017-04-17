New study reveals sympathetic nervous system as main driver of thermogenesis

April 17, 2017

A new study from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai provides important insights into how the body regulates its production of heat, a process known as thermogenesis that is currently intensely studied as a target of diabetes and obesity treatment in humans.

While researchers had previously hypothesized that macrophages, a class of white blood cells, played a major role in thermogenesis, the new study suggests that the main driver of thermogenesis is the sympathetic nervous system, which is chiefly controlled by the brain. The results were published online today in Nature Medicine.

The Mount Sinai research team led by Christoph Buettner, MD, PhD, senior author of the study and Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Bone Disease) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, focused on catecholamines, hormones released by the sympathetic nervous system to activate brown fat tissue. Brown adipose tissue is a type of fat tissue that burns energy to produce heat and keep us warm. Catecholamines can also convert white fat tissue, the more familiar kind of fat tissue that stores lipids, into a tissue that resembles brown fat. The researchers tested whether macrophages could provide an alternative source of catecholamines, as had been proposed in recent years.

Related Stories

"Thermogenesis is a metabolic process that receives a lot of interest as a target of drugs that allow you to burn energy and hence reduce obesity and improve diabetes. It turns out that macrophages are not that important, as they are unable to make catecholamines, but clearly the brain through the sympathetic nervous system is," says Dr. Buettner. "Therefore, it is very important to study the role of the brain and the sympathetic nervous system when it comes to understanding metabolism."

The ability to generate heat is critical for the survival of warm-blooded animals, including humans, as it prevents death by hypothermia. "This evolutionary pressure shaped the biology of humans and that of other warm-blooded animals, and may in part explain why humans are susceptible to developing diabetes in the environment in which we live," says Dr. Buettner.

According to Dr. Buettner, while a lot of effort has been invested in targeting the immune system to cure diabetes and insulin resistance, as of yet there are no anti-inflammatory drugs that have been shown to work well in humans with metabolic disease. "Our study suggests that perhaps the key to combating the devastating effects of diabetes and obesity in humans is to restore the control of thermogenesis and metabolism by the brain and the autonomic nervous system," says Dr. Buettner.

Source:

http://www.mountsinai.org/about-us/newsroom/press-releases/sympathetic-nervous-system-not-white-blood-cells-is-critically-important-in-the-regulation-of-energy-expenditure-and-thermogenesis

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Weather-forecast tool can help improve assessment and treatment of newborns with asphyxia
TSRI study could lead to personalized treatments for alcohol dependence
Healthy adults with small inferior frontal cortex more likely to suffer from anxiety, study finds
Feinstein Institute research may lead to new treatment option for low-grade gliomas
PID1 gene increases killing effect of chemotherapy drugs on brain tumor cells
Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery
Study uncovers novel role for cortical interneurons in coding of spatial information
Duke researchers link specific differences in brain structure to multiple forms of mental disorder

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Illumina was founded in 1998. It was based on technology invented by Dr. David Walt that was licensed from Tufts University and formed the basis of our microarray business. The fundamental invention was a unique way to put beads in wells that were created on fiber optic bundles, with the beads being imaged through the fibers.

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists discover promising target to treat highly aggressive brain tumor in infants