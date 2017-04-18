ITL Group proud of passing latest FDA audit

April 18, 2017

ITL Group has successfully passed its latest audit conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at their facility in Ashford, Kent with no observations found.

This result endorses ITL’s commitment to being a global leader in medical device design and manufacturing and maintains the reputation of the Group’s highly controlled Quality Management System (QMS).

ITL Group is a trusted design and manufacturing partner for leading life-saving medical technology, diagnostic devices and analytical instruments. ITL Group provide a full service solution, taking our clients projects from conceptualisation and product development right through to full scale manufacturing and aftersales support.

Andrew Goodenough, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs Manager for the ITL Group commented:

Passing an FDA audit is one of the toughest parts of working in the medical device industry. I am proud of my team and the company as a whole for their continued support of our QMS.”

CEO of the ITL Group, Tom Cole said,

“The ITL Group is extremely proud of its status as an FDA approved design and manufacturing company, and this latest success reflects the quality of the work done here. We look forward to continuing to serve our UK and overseas customers as we help them to take their products into America.”

Source:

ITL

