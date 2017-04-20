Innovative system allows parents to conduct 'virtual visits' with infants in NICU

April 20, 2017

Being apart from your newborn while he or she is cared for the in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) can be heart-wrenching. To make the separation a little bit easier, The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ, has introduced an innovative system that allows parents and extended family members to conduct "virtual visits" with their little ones via webcam.

"We recognize how stressful it is for parents and other family members to have a hospitalized infant under any circumstance," said, Carmela Pane', M.D., Director of Neonatology at Valley. "To be able to log on to the computer and watch their baby has really been wonderful for parents who cannot be with their baby as much as they would like. And it underscores our goal of providing the highest level of patient- and family-centered care."

The technology, called NicView™, allows parents, family and friends to view their infant in real-time through a secure online portal. NicView can add peace of mind, provide reassurance, and help strengthen the bond between parents and their preemies or hospitalized infants when parents can't be at the bedside.

Joe and Venessa Perkins, of Ringwood, rely on the NicView system when they can't be in the NICU with their daughter Kennedy Rose, who was born on March 17. It allows them to "visit" with Kennedy from their smartphones or laptops at any time of the day or night. "It's like a long-distance baby monitor," said Joe.

Joe and Venessa have shared the log-in information with Kennedy's grandparents and other extended family members and friends, allowing them to get to know Kennedy and follow her progress while she is being cared for in the NICU.

Related Stories

"It's wonderful to be able to check in on Kennedy when we can't be there," said Venessa. "It makes the separation easier to deal with."

The camera delivers a secure image stream for parents and family members to view their babies remotely. NicView can be accessed from anywhere an internet connection is available via a laptop, smartphone or tablet. The service is compatible with any internet-capable device and most popular browsers.

The password-protected system uses 20 individually installed NicView cameras mounted by each baby's bed. NICU staff has been trained on the use of the system and has the option of turning off the camera when needed.

For security and safety, none of the images are recorded or stored, and only the infant's parents are given unique usernames and passwords to access the live stream video of their babies on their cell phones, tablets, laptops and/or desktop computers. The parents, in turn, may share access with family members near or far.

"Many parents have outside obligations, such as work, or caring for other small children at home, that pull them away from the NICU," said Susan Apple, Manager of Patient Care Services at Valley. "But having the option to make a 'virtual visit' to the child's bedside at any time eases the family's concerns and enables them to bond with their newborn."

Source:

http://www.valleyhealth.com/

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows how early administration of old drug reduces damage during heart attack
EXPERT tool specifies personalized workouts to prevent cardiovascular events
Doctors perform first-ever robotic, minimally-invasive surgical removal of stage IV tumor thrombus
Nearly 1000 young UK women could become victims of SCAD each year, study finds
‘Vertical integration’ of healthcare leads to fewer hospital readmissions
NIH scientists discover mitochondrial 'circuit breaker' that prevents damage to the heart muscle
New research seeks to improve firefighters' physiological responses during emergency calls
'Human knockouts': Genetics in families reveals basic biology and possible therapeutics for disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer globally with over a million men diagnosed worldwide. We are fortunate in that better diagnostic techniques and better awareness means that men are often being diagnosed earlier, which gives them a better chance of being cured.

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Banning trans fats is linked to reduced hospital admissions, say researchers