Researchers reveal molecular details of how pathogens survive human immune responses

April 20, 2017

Researchers have uncovered molecular details of how pathogenic bacteria fight back against the human immune response to infection.

Scientists at the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Institut de Biologie Structurale (CEA-CNRS-UGA, France) have identified the structure of NsrR, a bacterial protein that binds to DNA and plays a key role in the bacterium's resistance to nitric oxide (NO), which is produced in the initial immune response to infection.

In order to counter the effects of NO, which can be toxic to living organisms, many bacteria have evolved ways to detect it and mount a cellular response.

The most common, dedicated NO sensor in bacteria is the regulatory protein NsrR. Regulatory proteins bind to DNA, and in doing so control whether particular genes are switched on or off.

Related Stories

NsrR contains a specialized type of co-factor - an additional component of a protein needed for its activity - called an iron-sulfur cluster. These are very fragile and reactive, which makes them hard to work with, but recent work in the Schools of Chemistry and Biology at UEA have provided important new information on how NsrR functions as a sensor of NO.

The team has now identified structures of the protein in its two principal forms -- cluster-free and cluster-bound - revealing key differences that demonstrate how NsrR responds to NO.

These structural changes show how NsrR switches between DNA-binding and non-binding forms, enabling it to regulate the switching on or off of the production of enzymes which combat NO.

Prof Nick Le Brun, who led the work at UEA, said: "NsrR belongs to an important but poorly understood family of regulators, members of which are involved in a wide range of essential cellular functions in bacteria.

"Many of these regulators have been shown or are predicted to contain an iron-sulfur cluster, but our work provides the first example of a structure with the fragile cluster bound. It reveals the general mechanism by which these regulators respond to different signals.

"Furthermore, the structure reveals that the cluster is coordinated to the protein in a way that has not been observed before in biology.

"The process of how pathogens survive human immune responses is complex, and every step we take towards understanding it, the greater the possibility of developing intervention strategies that disable the response."

Source:

https://www.uea.ac.uk/about/-/scientists-uncover-mechanism-allowing-bacteria-to-survive-the-human-immune-system

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Potentially lethal listeria bacteria can persist inside tissue of romaine lettuce, study shows
Metabolite produced by intestinal bacteria protects against type 2 diabetes, study shows
UTHealth researchers identify less invasive way to screen for colorectal cancer
Study uncovers trigger for recurrent UTI infections
Beneficial bacteria may be key to reverse gut inflammation seen in inflammatory bowel diseases
Meningitis bacterium appears to be adapting to urogenital environment, DNA analysis shows
Study shows how antibiotics increase survival chances of bacteria
Study reveals potential new therapeutic approach to tackle infection by Legionella bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Brown fat is a tissue well studied in small mammals, where it acts as a heat-producing organ to stay warm in a cold environment. Its unequivocal identification in adult, healthy humans about a decade ago is of major importance due to its immense capacity to convert chemical energy into heat

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer globally with over a million men diagnosed worldwide. We are fortunate in that better diagnostic techniques and better awareness means that men are often being diagnosed earlier, which gives them a better chance of being cured.

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Noninvasive dTMS technique helps obese people lose weight by changing gut microbiota composition