German scientists unravel defense strategy of mushrooms against insect larvae

April 29, 2017

One single enzyme induces the chemical defense of a mushroom against larvae

Some mushrooms produce long-chain unsaturated carboxylic acids as their chemical defense against insect larvae. The biosynthesis of these polyenes relies on only one enzyme, as German scientists have now discovered. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, they report the unprecedented multiple double-bond-shifting activity by the enzyme, which is representative of a yet uncharacterized phylogenetic clade of polyketide synthases.

Mushrooms feed on dead plant material and thus fulfill an essential role in the carbon cycle. But they themselves are fed on, for example, by insect larvae and many other inhabitants of the forest. To defend themselves, mushrooms and fungi have developed a vast arsenal of chemical weapons. If, for example, the mycelium of a false turkey-tail mushroom is injured by the bite of a larva, polyene compounds are produced that affect the larvae by inhibiting pupation. The biosynthesis of theses polyenes follows a very unique and previously undiscovered pathway, as Dirk Hoffmeister and his team at the Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena, Germany, have discovered.

Related Stories

The mushroom, which was named BY1, produces two distinct branched-chain unsaturated carboxylic acids upon injury. Unlike most known polyenes, they BY1 defense polyenes are not composed of the well-known isoprene building blocks, which, for example, form the molecular skeleton of natural rubber. Instead, they have a polyketide body, a common class of secondary natural products, with an array of conjugated double bonds. These double bonds are shifted by one carbon atom with respect to the acetate units, the building blocks of the molecule. It was unknown how biosynthesis manages such a large number of shifts in one molecule.

In BY1, the enzyme responsible for these shifts is one single polyketide synthase (PKS), the scientists have found out. Such enzymes generate a large diversity of natural products in plants and fungi, but the mechanism observed here is unusual. Hoffmeister and his colleagues argue that it was "the first observation of injury-induced PKS gene expression and the unprecedented shift of multiple double bonds, catalyzed by a single PKS." Thus, one single enzyme appears to act as a weapon master.

The scientists identified this enzyme as part of a distinct, yet unexplored phylogenetic clade among the fungal PKS enzymes. To prove this classification, they reconstituted the BY1 PKS gene into the model fungus Aspergillus niger. In consequence, this modified mold produced both of the BY1 polyene carboxylic acids. The authors propose that this defense strategy to build the unusual polyene is a widespread mechanism of mushrooms.

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/angewandte-chemie-international-edition/mushrooms-get-defensive-one-single-enzyme-indu

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Light can be used to control cellular functions, optogenetics study shows
Researchers identify new antibiotic resistance gene in bacteria from dairy cows
Gene CRY1 variant alters circadian clock contributing to delayed sleep phase disorder, study finds
RCSI researchers discover that function of KCNQ1 gene is linked to survival of colon cancer patients
Changes in estrogen can trigger atypical functioning in memory circuit of women with gene variant
Gene critical for tumor progression also encourages growth of intestinal stem cells, study shows
PID1 gene increases killing effect of chemotherapy drugs on brain tumor cells
Researchers uncover global regulator that 'switches on' silent biosynthetic gene clusters

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
LIH scientists discover unknown immune activation mechanism to ward off pathogens