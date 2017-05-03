Cole-Parmer implements environmentally friendly, high-performance and cost-efficient alternative to standard packaging

Cole-Parmer Ltd, a leading manufacturer of laboratory equipment, announced today that as of May, its key brands, including Stuart, Electrothermal, Jenway, Techne, and PCRmax, will be using Kite Packaging’s Wrap and Hold system to pack the majority of their products. The Wrap and Hold system offers an environmentally friendly, high-performance and cost-efficient alternative to standard packaging.

It is becoming increasingly important for companies to minimise their impact on the environment as factors such as climate change and a growing world population put more pressure on energy, natural resources and the wider environment. Customer demand for companies to be eco-friendly is also supporting this progression. Consumers in the UK reduced their usage of carrier bags by 85 per cent following the introduction of a mandatory charge by retailers in 20151. As a result, it has become clear to the public that packaging is overused and can often be easily eliminated. Cole-Parmer’s decision to implement the Wrap and Hold system aims to minimise unnecessary packaging, and is an important part of the company’s commitment to sustainability.

All of the Wrap and Hold packaging, including the film used to wrap the product, is extremely secure and fully recyclable. The system incorporates a flexible design element that completely eliminates the need for protective box filling materials, meaning that Cole-Parmer’s new packaging also offers a 40 per cent reduction in supply chain materials and labour costs.

“We are always looking to provide environmentally-friendly solutions for our customers,” said Miles Wallis, Operations Director. “By cutting down on materials and maximising the use of recycled and recyclable elements in our main packaging, we can help customers to reduce on-site waste and their carbon footprint.”

