Day-to-day stressors can increase illegal drug use among people on probation or parole

May 3, 2017

A recent study finds that even small, day-to-day stressors can cause an increase in illegal drug use among people on probation or parole who have a history of substance use. The study could inform future treatment efforts and was conducted by researchers at North Carolina State University, the University of Texas, the Schroeder Institute for Tobacco and Policy Studies, the Truth Initiative, Gateway Foundation Corrections and Texas Christian University.

"Our findings suggest that drug and alcohol treatment are valuable tools for those on parole or probation, and that even if people relapse, the treatment helps them limit their substance use over time," says Sarah Desmarais, an associate professor of psychology at NC State and co-lead author of a paper describing the work.

"The work also tells us that substance abuse prevention programs may be more effective if they take into account the treatment history of program participants," says Shevaun Neupert, an associate professor of psychology at NC State and co-lead author of a paper describing the work.

"Typically, we focus on the stress of traumatic events, such as the death of a loved one, and its effect on people returning to substance use," Desmarais says. "For this study, we wanted to know how small, daily stressors -- like arguments -- might affect alcohol or illegal drug use."

"This work may help us inform treatment and help people avoid substance-use problems that could lead them back to prison," Neupert says.

For the study, researchers looked at data on 117 men who were on probation or parole and were enrolled in a community-based substance abuse treatment program. All of the study participants completed a baseline psychosocial evaluation that addressed their criminal history, their history of substance use and their treatment history. Participants then completed a confidential, daily survey about their day-to-day stressors, cravings for alcohol and illegal drugs, and use of alcohol and illegal drugs for 14 consecutive days.

Related Stories

"We found that the more stress people had on any given day, the more likely they were to crave and use illegal drugs that day," Neupert says. "And this effect was especially pronounced in study participants who had little or no previous history with drug-treatment programs."

The researchers found no connection between daily stress and alcohol use. However, they did find that stressful days affected cravings for alcohol on the following day - but in two different ways. Participants with a lengthy history of treatment actually experienced less intense alcohol cravings the day after stress, whereas participants with little history of treatment saw an increase in cravings.

"Taken together, these findings indicate that treatment may have a strong, residual effect that buffers the impact of stress on substance cravings and abuse," Desmarais says.

The researchers also looked at whether illegal drug use predicted stress the following day, and it did - particularly for those with an extensive history of drug treatment.

"We think this particular finding indicates that these study participants have a more severe problem with drug abuse, and possibly that they are especially aware of the consequences of their drug use," Neupert says.

Source:

https://news.ncsu.edu/2017/05/daily-stress-drug-use-2017/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Maternal stress during pregnancy could lead to premature biological ageing in offspring
Switching off glucocorticoid signaling in bone could protect against diet-induced metabolic disturbances
Study provides missing link for sex-dependent effects of mild brain blast injury
Researchers find no connection between serotonin gene, stress and depression
Closed-loop brainwave technology reduces post-traumatic stress symptoms
Lung experts develop new smartphone app for self-management of asthma
Lower-face asymmetries may help identify early life stress
Orange essential oil may offer non-pharmaceutical option to help improve PTSD

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers show how cellular stress regulates production of hemoglobin