Limbcare launches new amputees user group at Frimley Park Hospital

National charity Limbcare, which supports amputees across the UK, is delighted to announce the launch of a new User Group to support amputees, their families, friends and carers at Frimley Park Hospital.

Starting immediately meetings will take place at Frimley Park Hospital on the last Tuesday of every month. The aim of the User Group is to bring amputees, their families, friends and carers together, to give support and advice and help people network in a friendly environment.

Ray Edwards MBE, Founder of Limbcare, commented: “With the rise of diabetes in our society we are expecting amputees and their needs to become an ever increasing issue over the next 20 years. It is vital that we can offer these ordinary people, and their families, the emotional and practical support that they will need at the time of amputation and moving forward. Our first User Group meeting at Frimley Park Hospital was a wonderful meeting, with amputees and sharing their stories and issues and we look forward to rolling out this idea across many hospitals across the UK in the coming months.”

Tracey Craig, Specialist Vascular Nurse for Frimley Park Hospital, said: “Frimley Park Hospital is the vascular Hub for the South Central area, and due to this have increased numbers of patients needing major limb amputations. We are excited to be working alongside Limbcare and exploring the support they have to offer our patients post operatively.”

For further information on Limbcare, or about this or other User Groups, please contact Limbcare Founder – Ray Edwards MBE on [email protected] or telephone 01276 684 528.

About Limbcare

Limbcare is a national charity supporting the UK’s amputees. It was founded by Ray Edwards MBE who is the UK’s longest surviving quad amputee after losing his limbs in 1987. They work with a number of partner organisations to provide practical and emotional support for amputees up and down the country, and by campaigning for and raising the profile of the quality of life and the need for practical support for this growing section of our society.