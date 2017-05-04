Study finds worse survival rates for heart failure despite advances in treatment

May 4, 2017

A new analysis finds that, despite advances in care, men and women with a diagnosis of heart failure continue to have worse survival rates than patients with certain common cancers.

The study included 56,658 adults in Scotland who were receiving care in a primary care setting, with a total of 147,938 person-years of follow-up. In men, heart failure was linked with worse survival than prostate cancer and bladder cancer, but better survival than lung cancer and colorectal cancer. In women, heart failure was linked with worse survival than breast cancer and colorectal cancer, but better survival than lung cancer and ovarian cancer.

"Our study shows that despite advances in the treatment of heart failure with newer drugs and devices, mortality rates for patients with heart failure remain significant and a major public health problem. Heart failure remains as malignant as many of the common cancers," said Dr. Mamas Mamas, lead author of the European Journal of Heart Failure study.

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/european-journal-heart-failure/heart-failure-malignant-some-common-cancers

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Knocking out lipid-modifying enzyme can boost post-heart attack healing, study shows
Scientists aim to offer better treatment for acute heart failure using ultrasound evaluation
Nanoparticles can travel from the lungs into bloodstream and reach susceptible areas of cardiovascular system
Social smokers' risk for high blood pressure and cholesterol is identical to regular users, study finds
Study finds no link between gluten intake and heart disease risk in people without celiac disease
Researchers uncover molecule that may explain smoking-CHD connection
Study reveals gluten diet is not connected with heart disease among non-celiac people
Heart health impact of energy drinks compared to other caffeinated beverages

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study suggests ‘synergistic’ link between exercise and vitamin D for better heart health