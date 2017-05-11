Exposure to flower pesticides affects neurobehavioral performance in children

May 11, 2017

Ecuador is the third largest producer of cut flowers in the world, primarily roses, many of which are destined to be sold for Mother's Day. The industry employs more than 103,000 people, and relies heavily on agricultural pesticides.

In a paper published in the May 2017 issue of the journal NeuroToxicology, researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, with colleagues in Ecuador and Minnesota, have found altered short-term neurological behaviors in children associated with a peak pesticide spraying season linked to the Mother's Day flower harvest. This study examined children who did not work in agriculture but who lived in agricultural communities in Ecuador.

"Our findings are among the first in non-worker children to suggest that a peak pesticide use period (the Mother's Day flower production) may transiently affect neurobehavioral performance," said first author Jose R. Suarez-Lopez, MD, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

"Children examined sooner after the flower harvest displayed lower performance on most measures, such as attention, self-control, visuospatial processing (the ability to perceive and interact with our visual world) and sensorimotor (eye-hand coordination) compared to children examined later in a time of lower flower production and pesticide use."

"This discovery is novel because it shows that pesticide spray seasons can produce short-term alterations in neurobehavioral performance in addition to the long-term alterations that have been previously described. This is troublesome because the altered mental functions observed are essential for children's learning, and in May-July, students typically take their end-of-year exams. If their learning and performance abilities are affected in this period, they may graduate from high school with lower scores which may hinder their ability to access higher education or obtain a job."

Early exposure to commonly applied agricultural pesticides is associated with neurobehavioral delays in children, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Pesticide exposure has been linked to altered development of reflexes and psychomotor and mental function in newborns. Boys appear more susceptible than girls.

Related Stories

Suarez-Lopez, who is principal investigator of the ESPINA study, an on-going, long-term study of environmental pollutants and child development in Ecuador, said past animal research had suggested that fluctuating levels of pesticide exposure might also produce corresponding, short-term neurobehavioral effects.

He and colleagues tested 308 children, ages four to nine, living in floricultural communities in Ecuador (but who did not actually work in agriculture themselves) prior to peak Mother's Day flower production and within 100 days after harvest. Behavior and blood tests were conducted.

Organophosphate-based insecticides, commonly used to treat flowers for pests before export, inhibit an enzyme called acetylcholinesterase (AChE) that regulates acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter vital to promoting communications between nerve cells in the brain and body. The insecticides are also directly toxic to neurons and supporting cells called glia. In previous research, Suarez-Lopez and colleagues had shown that lower AChE activity is associated with lower attention, inhibitory control and memory scores, again affecting boys more than girls.

The authors note that the study was cross-sectional, collecting and analyzing observational data on a representative population for a specific point in time. "Our findings need to be replicated in studies of children with assessments conducted before, during and after peak exposure periods," said Suarez-Lopez. "But given the evidence thus far, and the potential for pesticide exposure to alter both short- and long-term learning abilities, cognition, social interactions and overall well-being, taking additional precautions to shield children from exposure is certainly advised."

Source:

http://ucsdnews.ucsd.edu/pressrelease/dread_of_roses_neurobehavioral_effects_found_in_children_exposed_to_flower

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: Artificial pancreas helps young children better control their diabetes
New trial aims to prolong remission for pediatric leukemia patients treated with T-cell immunotherapy
Study finds age-related decline in children's physical activity levels
UTHealth study reveals genetic markers linked to increased risk for bipolar disorder in children
Serum Institute signs licensing agreement to commercialize St. Jude vaccine against RSV
New report explores parents' beliefs and actions to protect kids while engaging in wheeled sports
Speech or language impairments may not be linked to tantrums in children with autism
Phthalate exposure linked to increased risk of allergies among children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Boosting clinical trial research in London

Richmond Pharmacology have opened their fourth clinical trial facility and the new site has been used for this type of work for more than 30 years. It's in an ideal location embedded in the University and teaching hospital campus.

Boosting clinical trial research in London

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New position paper provides guidance on radiation safety for children with CAHD